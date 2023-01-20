 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crocotile 3D update for 20 January 2023

v2.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10369391 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v.2.0.6 (January 20, 2023)

  • Improved: Exporting .obj files should now merge vertices regardless of whether vertex normals or uvs are different (if "Merge Vertices" option is enabled).
  • Fixed: Vertices wouldn't merge for gltf/glb and dae files due to it not taking into account the "Vertex Normals" option when set to Smooth. Exporting will now merge vertices if the normals are the same for a vertices (as well as other attributes too such as UVs).
  • Fixed: Changing a tileset's material type would cause the decal setting to reset.

Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!

Check the Gallery to see creations by Crocotile users: http://www.crocotile3d.com/gallery
Also, there is a Discord server where Crocotile users can chat: https://discord.gg/fmtJdUb
Watch youtube videos demonstration Crocotile 3D: Youtube channel
Consider supporting via Patreon!

Changed files in this update

Crocotile 3D Content Depot 1244041
  • Loading history…
Crocotile 3D Depot Linux Depot 1244042
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link