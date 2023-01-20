Share · View all patches · Build 10369391 · Last edited 20 January 2023 – 18:46:07 UTC by Wendy

v.2.0.6 (January 20, 2023)

Improved: Exporting .obj files should now merge vertices regardless of whether vertex normals or uvs are different (if "Merge Vertices" option is enabled).

Fixed: Vertices wouldn't merge for gltf/glb and dae files due to it not taking into account the "Vertex Normals" option when set to Smooth. Exporting will now merge vertices if the normals are the same for a vertices (as well as other attributes too such as UVs).

Fixed: Changing a tileset's material type would cause the decal setting to reset.

Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!

