EMPTY SHELL: PROLOGUE update for 20 January 2023

Little fixes

  • Fixed a problem happening when aiming/shooting and interacting at the same time with a lootable element
  • Better behaviour of dying bodies while being knocked back against a wall
  • Auto turret damage slightly reduced

