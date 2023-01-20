 Skip to content

Exodus Vigil Playtest update for 20 January 2023

v1.0.10 Build

Build 10369354

  • Updated Mission 7, change dialogue to cut scenes, added parkour to the 2nd objective
  • Fixes for Mission 6
  • Updated Mission 2 to make stealth more realistic and added more parkour
  • Removed to start and stop run animations, attempting to make doing parkour easier

