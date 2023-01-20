- Updated Mission 7, change dialogue to cut scenes, added parkour to the 2nd objective
- Fixes for Mission 6
- Updated Mission 2 to make stealth more realistic and added more parkour
- Removed to start and stop run animations, attempting to make doing parkour easier
Exodus Vigil Playtest update for 20 January 2023
v1.0.10 Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update