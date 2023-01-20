Update Build 1.0.0.5 Hotfix #2

Quick release of more of the content I've had planned for 1.0.0.5. This update comes with a new game mode called, "Firefight" which has two playable scenarios at the moment (much to be added to this in the future). The goal of this mode is to essentially provide a quick play for specific mission types (Troops in contact, point air defense, air interdiction, etc.) that have a level of dynamic gameplay to them. At the moment, you do not have control over the mission variables, but this will be implemented. The two scenarios that are available are:

Continuous Firefight: This mode endlessly spawns friendly and enemy infantry who fight over a small village. No specific objectives here, just gives you an opportunity to watch them fight and intervene as you see fit.

Rescue (Blackhawk Down): This mode simulates an AC-130 providing point air defense for a UH-60 Blackhawk that has been downed and is being overrun by enemy forces. The player must defend and keep alive, the Blackhawk crew long enough for friendly forces to arrive and escort them to extraction.

I'll continue to tweak and improve these scenarios, as well as add new ones with more variety in the future. Structurally, I am not considering these "realistic scenarios" as those will be more story driven and framed around historical missions flown by each AC-130 variant. This structure (as everything else) is still greatly a work in progress and may (likely) change in the future.

If you have any ideas for improvements or new dynamic scenarios, be sure to comment or jump in our discord and let me know. As always, I appreciate everyone's support and will continue to work hard to make Project Gunship special.

Thanks!

Changelog: