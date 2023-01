Share · View all patches · Build 10369294 · Last edited 20 January 2023 – 19:09:26 UTC by Wendy

-Fixed a bug that prevented abilities from being used.

-The bug that caused the level not to be completed has been fixed.

-The error that caused the memory leak has been fixed.

-Optimization improvements have been made.

-Wave system has been improved.

-Some adjustments have been made for the tower and wave system.