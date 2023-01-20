 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Due Process update for 20 January 2023

De-Winterization, QoL Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 10369219 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

End of Holiday Event:

  • Holiday Maps modified to be normal again
  • Some new maps in rotation
  • Fixed a couple maps from feedback
  • Various changes to remove certain holiday themed items and effects from the game (menu/training/presents/fog effects/etc.)

Added:

  • Added ability to customize crosshair color, some preset colors avaliable in Video settings. Affects red dots, holographics and scope crosshairs that were previously team-colored.

    • Config option for Crosshair Color added, this will override the option in the Video Settings and allows for precise RGB setup, as well as transparency. (Values outside of 0-1 range will be normalized.)
    • When using a custom color in the config for Crosshair Color, the game will remember this as a Custom Color in the settings until the game is shut down, if you want to compare colors without having to edit the config again.

  • Added audio option to mute game audio when the game is not in focus (does not apply to "UI Volume" so notifications will still make sounds)

  • Added (?) hover info box to explain how to use special passwords in private matches

  • Region selections can now be modified by GECNet in the case some regions aren't avaliable (mostly for test servers right now)

Other Changes:

  • Fixed bug in GECNet client code that threw exceptions if you sent a gecnet message without registering a callback
  • Fixed bug where clients disabling their own local preferred region caused myraid of UI issues and did not get sent to GECNet
  • Lobby Mode requires only 3 players to start Casual after at the end of round 4
  • Lobby Mode requires only 2 players to start Casual at the end of round 8
  • Fixed support for special passwords in private matches to override gamemode selection
  • Added support for special passwords when finding private 2v2 matches to override 2v2 gamemode selection
  • Move kill feed slightly to not overlap with damage done/received by right team player icons
  • Internal changes to puck logic
  • Fix admin panel generate user button not acting like a button
  • Add admin panel option to [redacted]

Changed files in this update

Due Process Depot Depot 753651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link