De-Winterization, QoL Changes

End of Holiday Event:
- Holiday Maps modified to be normal again
- Some new maps in rotation
- Fixed a couple maps from feedback
- Various changes to remove certain holiday themed items and effects from the game (menu/training/presents/fog effects/etc.)
Added:
-
Added ability to customize crosshair color, some preset colors avaliable in Video settings. Affects red dots, holographics and scope crosshairs that were previously team-colored.
- Config option for Crosshair Color added, this will override the option in the Video Settings and allows for precise RGB setup, as well as transparency. (Values outside of 0-1 range will be normalized.)
- When using a custom color in the config for Crosshair Color, the game will remember this as a Custom Color in the settings until the game is shut down, if you want to compare colors without having to edit the config again.
-
Added audio option to mute game audio when the game is not in focus (does not apply to "UI Volume" so notifications will still make sounds)
-
Added (?) hover info box to explain how to use special passwords in private matches
-
Region selections can now be modified by GECNet in the case some regions aren't avaliable (mostly for test servers right now)
Other Changes:
- Fixed bug in GECNet client code that threw exceptions if you sent a gecnet message without registering a callback
- Fixed bug where clients disabling their own local preferred region caused myraid of UI issues and did not get sent to GECNet
- Lobby Mode requires only 3 players to start Casual after at the end of round 4
- Lobby Mode requires only 2 players to start Casual at the end of round 8
- Fixed support for special passwords in private matches to override gamemode selection
- Added support for special passwords when finding private 2v2 matches to override 2v2 gamemode selection
- Move kill feed slightly to not overlap with damage done/received by right team player icons
- Internal changes to puck logic
- Fix admin panel generate user button not acting like a button
- Add admin panel option to [redacted]
Changed files in this update