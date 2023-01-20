De-Winterization, QoL Changes

Added ability to customize crosshair color, some preset colors avaliable in Video settings. Affects red dots, holographics and scope crosshairs that were previously team-colored. Config option for Crosshair Color added, this will override the option in the Video Settings and allows for precise RGB setup, as well as transparency. (Values outside of 0-1 range will be normalized.)

When using a custom color in the config for Crosshair Color, the game will remember this as a Custom Color in the settings until the game is shut down, if you want to compare colors without having to edit the config again.

Added audio option to mute game audio when the game is not in focus (does not apply to "UI Volume" so notifications will still make sounds)

Added (?) hover info box to explain how to use special passwords in private matches