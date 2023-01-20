Update Notes for Jan 20

Share · View all patches · Build 10369152 · Last edited 20 January 2023 – 18:19:26 UTC by Wendy

Yay! Another patch!! 💙 Here are the fixes you will find:

work bench & chests work inside of storage shed and on the farm

keg should work with empty hot bar

Bee house can be broken

Bee house works as they should

Jane Foole quest fixed - Hometown Blues

Kipp quest dialogue clean up and quest fixed - The fishing trip

Willow quest dialogue cleaned up

Hazel quest dialogue cleaned up

Hazel quest gives you speed potion recipe - Potion Brewing

Felix quest fixed - The Perfect Elixir

Felix quest fixed - Elixir No. 2

Instagrow potion works on seasonal seeds

Quality items can be used in cauldron

UI cleanup for cauldron

Please note:

The cauldron UI is a work in progress at the moment. Using the mouse and keyboard simultaneously in the potion making UI is causing some small bugs. The gamepad works fine, however. If you are not using a gamepad, please use only your mouse or only your keyboard when in the cauldron UI. We are cleaning up and reworking this system and will have it updated soon. You can still craft potions, but it is not quite user friendly yet but will be soon

In Progress:

Friendship quest cleanup

Shrinking HUD down

Fishing mini game freezing when monsters attack you in the forest

General cleanup

Once again, thank you for all you kind help and feedback! Have a great weekend everyone!

The Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙