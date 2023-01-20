Update Notes for Jan 20

Yay! Another patch!! 💙 Here are the fixes you will find:
- work bench & chests work inside of storage shed and on the farm
- keg should work with empty hot bar
- Bee house can be broken
- Bee house works as they should
- Jane Foole quest fixed - Hometown Blues
- Kipp quest dialogue clean up and quest fixed - The fishing trip
- Willow quest dialogue cleaned up
- Hazel quest dialogue cleaned up
- Hazel quest gives you speed potion recipe - Potion Brewing
- Felix quest fixed - The Perfect Elixir
- Felix quest fixed - Elixir No. 2
- Instagrow potion works on seasonal seeds
- Quality items can be used in cauldron
- UI cleanup for cauldron
Please note:
- The cauldron UI is a work in progress at the moment. Using the mouse and keyboard simultaneously in the potion making UI is causing some small bugs. The gamepad works fine, however. If you are not using a gamepad, please use only your mouse or only your keyboard when in the cauldron UI. We are cleaning up and reworking this system and will have it updated soon. You can still craft potions, but it is not quite user friendly yet but will be soon
In Progress:
- Friendship quest cleanup
- Shrinking HUD down
- Fishing mini game freezing when monsters attack you in the forest
- General cleanup
Once again, thank you for all you kind help and feedback! Have a great weekend everyone!
The Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙
Changed files in this update