BUG When increasing the number of workers, workers may be bound to unfinished facilities
Optimization: Workbench recipe list items, font size changed
Optimization: When the blueprint is built, the door can be placed on the existing door, which is ignored during construction
Optimization: The wall can be pressed against the door, which is ignored during construction
Optimization: Stone walls can directly cover wooden walls without returning materials
Optimization: storage mode, after the carriage is full, if the boxes on the road are supplies, it will not stop. If it is distribution mode, the carriage is empty and does not stop
Value: Eastern merchants increase purchases: Honey
Optimization: Horse station distribution mode, multiple handymen can move items together at the same time
Optimization: Statistics interface, the check status of "Show individual item statistics" and "Sort by category" is saved in the archive
Optimization: trade ports, you can also set reminders for merchant arrivals
BUG: There may be collective death of animals in the old file
Value: Slightly reduce the single output of fishermen
Optimization: In the military order of the barracks, the patrol function is added
领地：种田与征战 update for 20 January 2023
Experience optimization
