Experience optimization

BUG When increasing the number of workers, workers may be bound to unfinished facilities

Optimization: Workbench recipe list items, font size changed

Optimization: When the blueprint is built, the door can be placed on the existing door, which is ignored during construction

Optimization: The wall can be pressed against the door, which is ignored during construction

Optimization: Stone walls can directly cover wooden walls without returning materials

Optimization: storage mode, after the carriage is full, if the boxes on the road are supplies, it will not stop. If it is distribution mode, the carriage is empty and does not stop

Value: Eastern merchants increase purchases: Honey

Optimization: Horse station distribution mode, multiple handymen can move items together at the same time

Optimization: Statistics interface, the check status of "Show individual item statistics" and "Sort by category" is saved in the archive

Optimization: trade ports, you can also set reminders for merchant arrivals

BUG: There may be collective death of animals in the old file

Value: Slightly reduce the single output of fishermen

Optimization: In the military order of the barracks, the patrol function is added