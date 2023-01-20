rFactor 2 January 2023 Release Candidate Now Available

Full details: Studio 397 website

Hello sim racers,

Welcome to the first new update of 2023 for rFactor 2! In this January Release Candidate build, the development team here at Studio 397 have worked hard at work over the last couple of months putting together this new build, as we deploy our latest changes ahead of the official public release this February.

For this new build, we have quite a few exciting changes to how the core rFactor 2 simulation behaves, from cinematics around broadcasting and camera usage, to a new photo mode, graphics improvements and a whole new way the package management system works in rFactor 2.

Update notes here: https://www.studio-397.com/2023/01/january-2023-release-candidate-now-available/