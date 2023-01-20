Nexus News - Overwhelmingly Positive!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Knights!

Before we dive into what we’ve been working on, we wanted to share some amazing news.

We’ve hit an overall rating of Overwhelmingly Positive on Steam!

Being a small studio, a strong rating is incredibly important so from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much!

Also, not only did we reach this incredible milestone but we’ve also recently surpassed 3400 members in our official Discord server! If there’s a better community out there, we haven’t seen it!

If you're not already a member, we'd love to have you. Hop in and let us know what you think about the game!

https://discord.com/invite/emberknights

Now, we have some cool new content coming in next week’s update but in addition to that, we wanted to include some big progress towards improving the visual clutter that can happen, especially in 4-player games. A big thanks to everyone who helped us with this!

Looking at how we were rendering effects, we were able to reimagine them in a way that still conveys what we want but without unnecessarily contributing to the overall visual noise.

We'll go into greater detail next week but here are a few examples:



Ember Fire before & after



Heal VFX before & after



Pilot Light before & after



Bronze Rat before & after



Blast Bomb before & after

There's plenty more which we'll cover in next week's patch notes.

Before we go, what would a player appreciation post be without showing off this awesome fan art collaboration between Discord members, LostIllustrator#3589 and remingt0nblake#6993!

And finally, a little teaser for v0.9...

See you next week when 0.9 drops!

Doom Turtle