Royal path

Your majesties,

In order to make the best game possible, this Royal patch is a huge one.

Fixed the repetition of the first frame at the end of some (or many) animations.

Autosave system / Resume button on the main menu.

New music and sounds: 90% of the sounds have been changed for better ones. There are more ambient and objects sounds and new music (even where there wasn´t any). I must say the lack of music was made on purpose (think of the first Monkey Island) but now I´ve made a more "inmersive" game.

The second part of the rooftop stage has been completely reworked (thanks for the crash Unity and AC). The puzzles remain the same but the dialogues have been changed for funnier ones (overall the main message is the same). New animations have been added.

In case of death (of the character, of course) the scene starts on a previous point and not at the beginning. Keep in mind that this case is in some stages, however the next update will have it in all of the ones you can die).

Many more things for you to enjoy. The game keeps its difficulty.

And if you´ve made it this far, the next update will bring more inventory interactions (examine, trying combinations...) and, possibly...

A secret stage.

Thanks a lot!