RPG Architect update for 20 January 2023

Small Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with multi-cultural settings breaking formula calculations.
  • Fixed an issue with going beyond the larger cell sizes.
  • Engine.log can now be found in the Content directory of a project, if a crash occurs.

