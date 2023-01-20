Goi Playtest Update #4

Patch Notes #4
- Added widget icon notification for these events
- Using these card items: Thunderbolt, Rain of Soul, and Shuffle Curse
- Darkness event
- Improved performance in Tutorial
- Fixed AI character's material in Tutorial
- Update Guggoo's surprise actor. The aura is now gold.
- PLAYERS NOW IS RECEIVING COINS AFTER FINISHING A MATCH!
It's time to save up the coin and get more items from Granny's Gachapon!
PS. Please exit Steam and re-enter to find the updated content
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update