Goi Playtest Update #4

Goi Playtest update for 20 January 2023

20 January 2023

Patch Notes #4

  • Added widget icon notification for these events
  • Using these card items: Thunderbolt, Rain of Soul, and Shuffle Curse
  • Darkness event
  • Improved performance in Tutorial
  • Fixed AI character's material in Tutorial
  • Update Guggoo's surprise actor. The aura is now gold.
  • PLAYERS NOW IS RECEIVING COINS AFTER FINISHING A MATCH!

It's time to save up the coin and get more items from Granny's Gachapon!

PS. Please exit Steam and re-enter to find the updated content

Enjoy!

