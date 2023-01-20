Goi Playtest Update #4

Share · View all patches · Build 10368958 · Last edited 20 January 2023 – 18:09:37 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes #4

Added widget icon notification for these events

Using these card items: Thunderbolt, Rain of Soul, and Shuffle Curse

Darkness event

Improved performance in Tutorial

Fixed AI character's material in Tutorial

Update Guggoo's surprise actor. The aura is now gold.

PLAYERS NOW IS RECEIVING COINS AFTER FINISHING A MATCH!

It's time to save up the coin and get more items from Granny's Gachapon!

PS. Please exit Steam and re-enter to find the updated content

Enjoy!