PATCH 1.0.5.107477

This patch is scheduled to be available by 10 am PT on January 24, 2023

Note: Platform availability times may vary.

Ruptured Cistern

We know you’ve been busy thinning the hordes of Xenomorphs in the Cistern, Marines. Your efforts have not gone unnoticed! If you got the limited rewards, you’ve earned ‘em! If you haven’t, sadly, your time to collect is over. But that doesn’t mean game over. Starting today, the limited time rewards from the Winter Event have been replaced with new permanent rewards. You’ll want to boot up and hit the Cisterns again to look for those all new weapon colors, emotes, and a new decal.

Some weapons, attachments, and rewards have been adjusted, and you’ll notice those Horde Mode rewards menus are much easier to read.

Like you, we’ve also been busy killing bugs. Read on for the full report of everything in this patch, and then get back to business, jarheads!

BUG FIXES

REWARDS

In addition to the below changes to Cosmetic rewards, all Game Mode reward tables have been updated so that they share the same pool of non-cosmetic rewards. This means that all Perks and Attachments that were previously only available in some modes are now available in all modes. All cosmetic rewards are still only available from their unique Game Mode.

The following changes have been made to rewards in the following Game Modes:

Reworked the Horde Mode reward previews to better clarify possible rewards for each set of 10 waves.

Horde Mode - Ruptured Cistern: The Winter Event limited rewards have been removed from the Ruptured Cistern Horde Mode (Winter Constellations, Deep Freeze, Stay Frosty, Xeno’s Greetings, Let It Snow, Holly Berries, Antarctica Traffic Control, Icicles)

The following rewards have been added to the Ruptured Cistern Horde Mode:

THREE (3) NEW EMOTES - (Intense+)

Respect

Elaborate Bow

Fist Pump High

THREE (3) NEW WEAPON COLORS - (Extreme+)

Warped Mesh Assassin

Warped Mesh Ranger

Warped Mesh Freelancer

ONE (1) NEW DECAL - (Insane)

Peace Through Superior Firepower

Game Mode Reward Changes:

All Modes now share the same reward pool of Attachments and Perks. Previously, some Attachments were only available from Point Defense, some Attachments were only available from Restock Turrets, and some Perks were only available from Likasi Tower. All of these have been pooled together now. All modes now grant access to first tier of Attachment/Perk rewards when completed on Casual or Standard difficulties, unlock access to the second tier of Attachment/Perk rewards when completed on Intense difficulty, unlock access to an additional Universal Perk on Extreme, and unlock access to the final Universal Perk on Insane difficulty.

Point Defense Cosmetic Rewards: Rewards that previously only dropped in a specific difficulty tier, will now also drop in higher difficulty tiers. For example, if a reward used to be earned by beating Point Defense on Intense (and only Intense), it will now have a chance to drop in Extreme and Insane difficulties if the reward has not been previously granted.

Horde Mode - Likasi Tower Cosmetic Rewards: Now has two (2) additional rewards (Weapon Check emote on any difficulty, and Corpsman Up Decal on Intense+ difficulties).If you beat a higher difficulty, and haven't received previous tier cosmetic rewards, those can be earned if you have already been granted the rewards associated with the higher difficulty tier.

Restock Turrets - Tower Cosmetic Rewards: Now has two (2) additional Decals (Little Buddy, Substantial Value) available as rewards at Extreme+ difficulties. Additionally, if you are playing on a higher difficulty and win, and haven't unlocked previous tier cosmetic rewards, those can be earned if you have already received the current tier cosmetic rewards.

Additional Hardcore Game Mode Reward Changes:

Hardcore: Point Defense - Quake: Attachment and Perk rewards that previously only dropped with a certain number of Points remaining active, will now also drop if additional Points remain active. For example, if an Attachment or Perk reward used to be earned by beating Point Defense in Hardcore Mode, with only 1 Point standing (and only 1 Point), it will now also have a chance to drop with 2 or all 3 points standing. Cosmetic rewards are only accessible if all 3 points remain active .

Hardcore: Horde Mode - Likasi Tower: Attachment and Perk rewards that previously only dropped at a specific wave threshold, will now also drop if additional wave thresholds are met. For example, if an Attachment or Perk reward used to be earned by successfully completing 10 waves (and only 10 waves) it will now also have a chance to drop at wave 20+, and Attachment or Perk rewards that used to be earned by successfully completing 20 waves ( and only 20 waves) now also have a chance to drop at wave 30+, and so on. Cosmetic rewards now also drop with similar behavior.

WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

The following updates have been made to Weapons:

M42A2 Scout Rifle: The 4 Star Perk now properly states that it lasts 5s, not 3s. This is just a text change.

2B1 Vajra: Now properly refreshes the duration of the 4 star perk when reapplied.

L56A3 Smartgun: Now has a special "target locking" function while aiming/ADS that prevents the weapon from firing if no valid target is found. This will prevent it from firing if no target is found, or if a friendly target is found on higher difficulties.

The following updates have been made to Weapon Attachments:

NOTE: "Proc" refers to the random chance of bonus effects provided through some Attachments and Perks.

C34F3 Hamsa Null Compensator: Now also provides +10% Fire Rate.

Anti-Materiel Brake: Handling and Stability provided by this Attachment increased to +25%, up from +20%.

Extended Field Brake: Now also provides +15% Accuracy.

M12E1 Patna LiteMag: Now also provides +10% Handling.

Stabilizing Magazine: Now provides +10% Stability per stack, up from +8%.

Expanded Reserves: Proc duration increased to 5s, up from 3s.

Alignment Module: Now provides +10^ Stability per stack, up from +7%.

Smooth Bore: Now deals 20% more damage (up from 10%) to enemies that are at or below 20% health (up from 15%).

Dual Rail Booster: Now always provides +25% Damage vs Armor, instead of proc'ing a stacking Damage vs Armor bonus.

Servo-Assisted Armature: Now properly grants the stated +5% Movement Speed.

Bracing Armature: Now properly lists +40% Stability (instead of +15%) in the description of the Standing Still proc. (This is a text only changed)

Combat Actuator: Now properly states that it grants +4% Stability per stack, instead of +3%. (This is a text only change)

Hollow Points: The blood proc now deals the same amount of damage over 5s, instead of over 8s. Now stacks up to 3 times.

T22E4 Sargodha N-HANCE: Slight adjustment to the enemy highlighting while scoped to make enemies more noticeable.

C36B5 Karachi Overwatch: The slow provided by this attachment now properly interacts with the Technician's Creative Pain Point Solutions perk.

T24C6 Sylhet Stalker: Now properly highlights targets while in scope view.

ACCESSIBILITY

Added a setting that enables players to toggle the 'failed to target' audio of the Smartgun off and on.

AI

Increased the base damage for AI companion grenades to 4000.

ANIMATIONS

Emotes no longer work while a character is in cover.

AUDIO

The Twilight V.4 now has more consistent audio when firing

CHALLENGE CARDS

The Battlefield Salvage card no longer grants Credits or XP as bonus rewards.

The Rear Mounted Reloader Challenge Card no longer impacts AI companions.

CLASS KITS, ABILITIES, & PERKS

DOC: The Field Station Replacer will no longer fill additional trauma stations whenever another Doc with the same perk gets a kill.

DOC: Doc Rifle Mastery no longer increases Handling for non-Rifle weapons

GUNNER: Gunner CQW Expertise no longer increases Handling for non-CQW weapons.

LANCER: The buffs provided by the Muscle Memory Perk now correctly fall off 1 stack at a time instead of completely falling off when the character starts to move.

LANCER: Lancer Heavy Training now properly displays the increase to Handling in Weapon details.

LANCER: Lancer CQW Expertise no longer increases Handling for non-CQW weapons

PHALANX: The Phalanx Handgun Training Perk now correctly affects the Range of Handguns.

PHALANX: The Vanguard Perk now correctly applies the base 10% Damage Resistance to targets standing behind the Phalanx, in addition to the 10% applied while Shield Up is active.

RECON: Combined Arms Tactics now correctly grants the buff to nearby allies.

RECON: Rifle Mastery now properly increases Handling.

RECON: Recon CQW Expertise no longer increases Handling for non-CQW weapons

RECON: Rifle Mastery now properly increases Handling.

RECON: Recon CQW Expertise no longer increases Handling for non-CQW weapons

TECHNICIAN: CQW Expertise now correctly increases ADS Movement Speed.

Fixed issues with the Trigger Radius feature for grenades and rockets.

Fixed an issue with the fit of the Pala Lab Coat around the elbows.

Fixed an issue on the Masculine characters where certain hats would clip with the character head.

ENVIRONMENT

Fixed some areas in Ruptured Cistern Horde Mode that would sometimes cause a character to get stuck.

GENERAL

Fixed a crash that would sometimes occur during a level loading.

Fixed an issue where the Fabrication Reprocessor would sometimes cause a crash if used repeatedly.

UI