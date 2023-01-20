Multiplayer Is Almost Here!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey There, Castaways! 🏝️

YES, IT IS COMING ON JANUARY 24TH! LET'S JUST CHECK ALL THE NEW STUFF THAT'S COMING OUT WHILE WE WAIT JUST A LITTLE MORE FOR MULTIPLAYER AAAAAHHH

👥 Multiplayer



Get started on the new multiplayer menu!



Build together! You can also share houses.



Carry - or get carried by - your friends in combat!





Be careful to not step on your friends' toes while sneaking around the pirate camps!



Decorate your team's cozy home ♥



Chill with your friends~

And much more! Everything in the game can be done with your friends. Invite them over and multiply the fun you can have on the island :D

Multiplayer has arrived on Ikonei Island! 2-4 player co-op has been added!

Invite Friends Menu

Players List Hud Element

Join Settings Menu

Players Settings Menu

🐸 Creatures Everywhere



Creatures now populate the world and are no longer only found in cages!

And more:

Creatures in rainy regions will be cautious of players and will attempt to flee

Creatures are now tamed by feeding them. Different creatures will have different feeding requirements

🏘️ New House



Have you ever wondered how it would be to live inside a Frog House?

We also tweaked the lighting in player houses a bit.

✨ More Coming On January 24th!



But for now, have some sneak peeks from the update!

💙 Thank You For All Your Support

Make sure to join our Discord server to stay on top of the latest Ikonei Island news, share your feedback, hang out with our castaway community, and more!

Soon we'll see you and your friends on the island,

Snowcastle Games