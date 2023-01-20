Dev Update #17 “Welcome to Las Venas”

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Owners!

Happy new year to all our followers! We’re happy to come back with a first dev update for the year and showcase what we accomplished last year. We’re proud of the progress we’ve made in the development of Blooming Business: Casino!

2022 accomplishments!

You may have seen us at Gamescom this year with a brand new gameplay trailer that was aired during IGN Awesome Indies!

We participated in several key industry events this year, in addition to #gamescom2022, you may have played our last demo at Games Made in France.

We were at the Paris Games Week restart for its comeback! We met plenty of you! It was great watching you play and sharing your feedback with the dev team.

We organized several online community playtests. It helps us tremendously in our development process! We’ve been adding a lot of content based on your feedback. Don’t forget to register yourself on Steam if you do not want to miss the next one.

We launched our Tiktok account, follow us there and enjoy a lot of fun content!

In 2022, we closed 1739 dev. tickets, we added 5 new game levels, 8 animal species, 106 animations, more than 45 items, and much more new content!

Revamped tutorial and new campaign levels!

We added five brand new levels : 3 tutorial levels (this is a total rework of the tutorial mission you may have played previously), and there are 2 new campaign levels where you will meet our VIPs Tony, Nat, and ... Knuckles!

UI and menus

Great rework of the UI, we made changes in the Research tree and Pitboss panels.

There is a new 3D level selector which displays our 3 environments (desert, suburb & city center) which will harbor all our future levels. You can navigate between the “biomes” with the city billboard on the right of the menu selector!

Decoration, Art, and all other beauty-related content

A new decoration theme: you will be able to enjoy a full range of Far West items. We know one of your preferred things is to decorate your casino.

Plenty of new animations for our characters and VIPs.

Misc & bugfix:

Following your feedback during our last playtests, we added a shortcut to paint a wall at once when holding shift.

As usual, we worked on some polishing and debugging.

Don’t forget you can join our Discord to chat with the dev team!

The Homo Ludens team.