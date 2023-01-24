Tame and Train Update Out NOW!

Hello Survivors!

We're thrilled to announce our _Tame and Train _update is out now! Exciting new features await you in our 2nd major update to Stranded: Alien Dawn in Early Access. To get access to all the new content and quality of life additions, make sure your game is fully updated. Then you should be able to explore all this update has to offer!

The Tame and Train update will bring compelling new features to the game such as the ability to tame, train, and breed a vibrant array of alien wildlife. This update will also introduce three new dog breeds that can be tamed and trained to provide your survivors protection and companionship. With all these new ways to approach the game to consider, our new survivor may turn out to be your new favourite thanks to his expertise with animals!

We're looking forward to seeing how you will utilise these new features and how you adapt your playstyle with these additions. As always, thank you for sending us your suggestions and feedback as development on the game continues and we look toward more updates in Stranded: Alien Dawn.

Animal Taming will bring a whole new level of gameplay to Stranded: Alien Dawn. You will have to unlock the research option to tame animals, however different animals will require a certain level of skill, food and perseverance to successfully take them into your survivors' care.

Once an animal is tamed these helpful allies will be put under your care, where their happiness and survival needs will have to be managed. These efforts will in return be fruitful to your survivors as tamed wildlife can be played with by your survivors to increase their happiness, protect your survivor and their base, as well as yielding new resources and by-products that could prove very useful! There is even a chance for tamed animals to produce offspring to grow your animal farm to new heights.

We've also introduced a new animal to the mix: dogs! Three breeds of dogs, Great Dane, Boxer and Weimaraner will be available for your survivors to tame and build bonds with to increase their happiness. They can also be trained to fight alongside you when trouble calls and you can even pet them!

A new survivor has also been added to the roster, Hugo Delano. Hugo’s love for animals and his extensive background makes him a worthwhile and unique addition to the game. His distinct affinity to animals and adept farming skills are sure to prove useful for survival and produce bountiful resources. Hugo previously worked as a zookeeper at a big tourist destination, however due to an unexpected invasion he joined the resistance in order to protect the animals he loved. Never failing an attempt at taming and possessing the ability to occasionally improve the farming skill of others will allow Hugo to be a valuable asset to your band of survivors.

The Tame and Train Update also introduces additional resources, recipes, and constructions that you can build and discover to further enhance life on the alien planet. These new constructions will be beneficial for your newly tamed creatures, as you will be able to build dedicated animal sleeping spots, sheds and feeders for them! Tamed animal by-products such as manure and feathers will also be available for your survivors to utilise in their playthrough.

Now onto the patch notes:

Key new features/content

Due to many of the features in this update being interweaved through the rest of the systems in the game, we recommend starting a new game to fully experience everything this update has to offer!

Animal Taming and Training

The 'Manage' category now includes functionality for 'Tamed Animals' that helps to manage and locate tamed animals

Added 'Ranch' activity within the Manage category. This allows players to manage taming, leading and training activities done by their survivors

Added research for 'Pacifiers' that can be used to attempt to pacify some more aggressive species. In turn, survivors can attempt to tame them

Added gender and size for wild animals

Observing wild animals now provides information concerning taming and training

Added detailed information about animals wellbeing including Happiness levels Pleasures and troubles Health conditions Fattening levels Hunger levels

As newborn tamed animals get older they grow larger, as do tamed animals that become pregnant

Tamed animals have the potential to go berserk if left starving for too long

Tamed animals can be slaughtered for food by survivors

Tamed animals can become sick/injured, requiring healing to recover

Tamed animals can die of old age

Tamed animals are able to fight alongside survivors by being led to the location of a fight, where they will then behave autonomously as opposed to being drafted

Fertilization of crops using manure produced by animals is now available for farms

Statues of observed animals can be built, providing more decoration that survivors can take time out to appreciate, while also benefitting from a relaxation perk

Survivors

Adjusted eating, drinking, smoking and reading to take 50% less time to complete

Doubled survivors' carrying capacity for Wood, Stone, Bricks, Concrete and Metal

Survivors can now navigate through gates, in the same way that they are able to navigate doors, so its no longer necessary to open/close the gate itself

A survivor experiencing a berserk meltdown will no longer target walls, fences and small/low/thin devices

Survivors that are berserking now deal more damage to the item they are venting upon

Added a new trouble that is applied if a survivor butchers another survivor

Added medicine to the allowed/restricted consumable list of the survivors info panel

Survivors will now conduct Field observation for a longer period, before looking for more important activities

Research & Resources

Available research is now categorised as Resources, Power, Defense, Other or Breakthroughs

Added a new 'Flare shielding' research option, that enables devices to consume 50% more power instead of being disabled during solar flares

The "Spaceship deconstruction" research option no longer requires a minimum skill level

The "Carbon rooms" research option now requires Construction 5

Added 'Slop', a new food resource intended primarily for animal consumption, that can be crafted on a workbench using any raw food

The barrel cactus now takes 16 days instead of 4 days to fully grow, which is more consistent with other plants in the region

Building/Construction & Devices

Increased the average power production of wind turbines

Stone furnaces now supply heat and light while working

The maximum length allowed when placing fences has been increased from 16 to 50 tiles

Pulse rifles no longer deal damage to structures and devices

Animal attacks

Refactored spawning of animal attacks so they now spawn in range of the most populated area of the map

Adjusted behaviour of notifications during animal attacks

Adjusted behaviour of Scissorhands when attacking survivors that are leveraging the advantage of Fortified towers

Miscellaneous