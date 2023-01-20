0.09 Release

Hey @everyone

I know it has been a very long time since you've got good news from the game in this channel, but here it is:

0.09 is out

Thank you for being patient and staying with us. I hope you will enjoy this new version.

And a big thank you for everyone that helped by providing their feedback and ideas and those that helped playtesting the game!

I will add more polish/content to the live version in the close future (more spells, spell schools, polish/improve assets)

The previous version 0.08 will be available in an extra branch as to preserve the experience and make it possible to be still played.

Any feedback/ideas/critique is greatly appreciated!

Changes:

Major UI overhaul

The game now consists of multiple zones within individual worls. For now there are 2 worlds, but with more to come

Added Item Enchanting: Add an enchant to your items to improve the aspects that you like for your character

Added Gathering Encounters: The Player will now mine after 2 successful fights

Added Quests

Added Spells + Auto Caster

Added mastery and spell school Trees

Added Town: Improve your buildings and unlock new features or gain resources

Added Shop: Buy recipes, items, food or sell surplus resources for a quick penny

Added Cooking: Cook Food resources to boost your power

I hope everyone is well/getting better!

Keep it up!