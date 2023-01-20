0.09 Release

Hey @everyone
I know it has been a very long time since you've got good news from the game in this channel, but here it is:
0.09 is out
Thank you for being patient and staying with us. I hope you will enjoy this new version.
And a big thank you for everyone that helped by providing their feedback and ideas and those that helped playtesting the game!
I will add more polish/content to the live version in the close future (more spells, spell schools, polish/improve assets)
The previous version 0.08 will be available in an extra branch as to preserve the experience and make it possible to be still played.
Any feedback/ideas/critique is greatly appreciated!
Changes:
- Major UI overhaul
- The game now consists of multiple zones within individual worls. For now there are 2 worlds, but with more to come
- Added Item Enchanting: Add an enchant to your items to improve the aspects that you like for your character
- Added Gathering Encounters: The Player will now mine after 2 successful fights
- Added Quests
- Added Spells + Auto Caster
- Added mastery and spell school Trees
- Added Town: Improve your buildings and unlock new features or gain resources
- Added Shop: Buy recipes, items, food or sell surplus resources for a quick penny
- Added Cooking: Cook Food resources to boost your power
I hope everyone is well/getting better!
Keep it up!
Changed files in this update