Update 2023.01.20.0

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2023.01.20.0
NEW:
- Added a music theme for Alexander
- Added optional FPP view for the Arcade Mode
FIX:
- Jacek, Barabasz, Laszlo: fixed a bug where they could still properly guard after getting punched or kicked
- Rapiers, after not detecting point damage, but detecting edge damage on thrust attack, will check for point damage once again, and override if it's detected
- Samuel: Fwd + B attack animation no longer aims below the intended guard
- Father Zera: fixed a bug where (LFF) Fwd, B, X combo was not triggering
- Fixed a bug where some attacks would not deal damage when you held LG, the opponent who was not a rapierist started his cutting attack, and right after that you pressed your LG attack
- Kalkstein: fixed some attacks triggering the wrong guards
- Isabella: polish pass on Long, High, and Low Guard attack control scheme
- Isabella: thrust attacks now trigger anti-thrust guards instead of anti-cut
- Samuel: tweaked the Fwd, Y, B timings
TWEAK:
- You can no longer switch between high and low guards without letting go of the LG button (it was often causing unintentional, accidental transitions)
- Keyboard: Push and Grab are now bound to keys as default (you can rebind them in Options to your liking)
- Marta: She now has a fixed combo attack after punch or a kick
- Push attack (Right Trigger) is now hitbox detected, instead of basing on distance and angle
- Push attack can always hit now (if the pusher's hand actually touches the opponent's hitobx), even if the opponent's attack is in active frames
- Push stun is longer now (but you can cancel it by dodging back)
- Marta: Animation tweaks of some thrust attacks
- Binding now disengages during the whole attack, not only the active frames
- Marta: Some attacks have shorter startup frames
- Marie, Marta: smoother aiming when thrusting
Changed files in this update