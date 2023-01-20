 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hellish Quart update for 20 January 2023

Update 2023.01.20.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10368727 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2023.01.20.0

NEW:

  • Added a music theme for Alexander
  • Added optional FPP view for the Arcade Mode

FIX:

  • Jacek, Barabasz, Laszlo: fixed a bug where they could still properly guard after getting punched or kicked
  • Rapiers, after not detecting point damage, but detecting edge damage on thrust attack, will check for point damage once again, and override if it's detected
  • Samuel: Fwd + B attack animation no longer aims below the intended guard
  • Father Zera: fixed a bug where (LFF) Fwd, B, X combo was not triggering
  • Fixed a bug where some attacks would not deal damage when you held LG, the opponent who was not a rapierist started his cutting attack, and right after that you pressed your LG attack
  • Kalkstein: fixed some attacks triggering the wrong guards
  • Isabella: polish pass on Long, High, and Low Guard attack control scheme
  • Isabella: thrust attacks now trigger anti-thrust guards instead of anti-cut
  • Samuel: tweaked the Fwd, Y, B timings

TWEAK:

  • You can no longer switch between high and low guards without letting go of the LG button (it was often causing unintentional, accidental transitions)
  • Keyboard: Push and Grab are now bound to keys as default (you can rebind them in Options to your liking)
  • Marta: She now has a fixed combo attack after punch or a kick
  • Push attack (Right Trigger) is now hitbox detected, instead of basing on distance and angle
  • Push attack can always hit now (if the pusher's hand actually touches the opponent's hitobx), even if the opponent's attack is in active frames
  • Push stun is longer now (but you can cancel it by dodging back)
  • Marta: Animation tweaks of some thrust attacks
  • Binding now disengages during the whole attack, not only the active frames
  • Marta: Some attacks have shorter startup frames
  • Marie, Marta: smoother aiming when thrusting

Changed files in this update

Hellish Quart Content Depot 1000361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link