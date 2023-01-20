The "Emberian" Update!

It's been a while, but the enslaved skeletons that do our bidding have finally produced the next Dread Delusion update. This time, there's a meaty questline to dig your filthy teeth into, a brand new dungeon - and a number of improvements to the combat system.

JACK BASALT

Until now, the hunt for Vela Calose has led to a dead end - as Dread Delusion's main storyline has been absent beyond the starting island.

But with this update, a suspicious figure has appeared in the Wobbly Noggin tavern. His name is Jack Basalt, one of Vela's Dark Star mercenaries; and he's the first of many that you're going to have to track down to find Vela herself.

THE EMBERIAN

But finding the next Dark Star will prove tougher than walking into a pub. Folk call her the Emberian, on account of her ancient armour and implausibly large greatsword.

To recruit her to your cause, you'll need to do some detective work - and you'll eventually find yourself fighting through the narrow streets of the brand new dungeon-town of Rustburg, where the brigands and lowlives will be more than happy to slit your throat and steal your purse...

_* New main story quest: The Emberian

Two new islands added to Hallowshire...

...including the dungeon-town of Rustburg, the toughest challenge yet!_

VELA'S FORTRESS REFURB

Remember the fortress where you first met Vela? That's the Dark Star flagship, the Blinding Light - and it's going to serve a big role in the main story.

So we've revamped its interior a little, and added a new Player Housing section at the top. You'll get access to these upgradeable rooms as soon as you beat the tutorial.

* The Blinding Light's tower can now be upgraded

Revamped interior with graphical enhancements

Acts as a main quest hub, with key characters returning here

COMBAT SYSTEM REVAMP

We've also spruced up Dread Delusion's combat system with the help of seasoned gamedev Kira - whose games Lost in Vivo and Lunacid you may very well have heard of.

Combat animations have been greatly improved, with both player weapons and the camera now reacting dynamically to player input. There are also new throwing weapons that can be used like an item.

Our new programmer Fotocopiadora (who worked on the beautiful title, First Land) has also made huge improvements to the AI system, to massively improve the stability of enemy code.

* New weapon and camera animations to improve combat feel

New weapon impact effects

New throwing weapons: knives and shurikens, with poison variants

Much more robust AI code

STAMINA TWEAKS

We've also made some tweaks to the stamina system, to further balance combat. In particular, this should make parrying much easier.

* Stamina regenerates [i]much_ quicker

It is now possible to block and parry with low stamina

No parry delay after button press, making parries easier to time

Stamina bar will flash red when stamina is too low

That's it for now! We hope you enjoy the new additions - as always, we're eager to hear your feedback. You can find more extensive patch notes below: ---

Patch Notes

Major:

New Quest: The Emberian , in which the player hunts down Vela's old comrade; a mysterious woman clad in Emberian armour.

, in which the player hunts down Vela's old comrade; a mysterious woman clad in Emberian armour. New Quest: The Quartermaster , in which the player finds & recruits the Dark Star mercenary Jack Basalt.

, in which the player finds & recruits the Dark Star mercenary Jack Basalt. New dungeon-town: Rustburg , a ruined village full of ruffians and outlaws. This level grants new challenges & rewards, and is part of the new quest chains.

, a ruined village full of ruffians and outlaws. This level grants new challenges & rewards, and is part of the new quest chains. Improved Vela's Fortress: 'The Blinding Light' . It now has a more detailed interior and a ship docked within. There's also upgradeable rooms, similar to player housing, in The Blinding Light.

. It now has a more detailed interior and a ship docked within. There's also upgradeable rooms, similar to player housing, in The Blinding Light. New Weapon Type: Throwing Weapons - These new weapons come in the form of shurikens and throwing knives, and their lethality can be increased through the use of alchemy

- These new weapons come in the form of shurikens and throwing knives, and their lethality can be increased through the use of alchemy Audio Compression Overhaul – gave all audio a crispy lo-fi rework with the same techniques used in actual PSX games. (This should also noticeably improve load times due to smaller file size)

– gave all audio a crispy lo-fi rework with the same techniques used in actual PSX games. (This should also noticeably improve load times due to smaller file size) Visual Feedback: Combat - Weapon impact effects, alternate weapon animations, and camera feedback via weapon use and movement has been added (Note: The camera movement can be adjusted or disabled completely in the options menu.)

Miscellaneous:

New islands have been added to Hallowshire.

Changed the Wikkan totem poles to look more like the Death God's Scrongus Poles. These indicate an illusion that can be dispelled with a truth potion.

Added a ranged 'Impaler' enemy to the Endless Kingdom.

Added a new secret portal in the Endless region, that links back to Hallowshire.

Added new faction banners to certain places around the world.

Changed item names & descriptions for certain tiers of player clothing.

New pixel art images for certain tiers of player clothing.

Added new spell particles

Changed the rate of stamina regeneration while the player has weapons out.

Ending the famine in the Hallow region now causes the fruit trees to grow fruit (yummy).

Added throwing weapons as pickups across the world.

Environmental improvements to the farmlands and swamps in the Hallow region.

Locked doors can now have multiple solutions (e.g. you can pick the lock or charm a guard)

Environmental improvements across the Endless region

Massive overhaul of codebase for dialogue system

Massive overhaul of codebase for NPC AI

Improved enemy stealth mechanics - enemies will now 'forget' about players after losing sight of them for 5 seconds.

Added constraints to allow binding cancelling with the UI Cancel action fixing an issue causing players without a controller to get stuck in the rebinding prompt.

Added collision to objects (Vases, Wobbly Noggin Room Furniture, Crafting Bench Side Table, etc.)

Bug Fixes:

Fixed dialogue issues such as typos and dialogue graph flow issues

Fixed rebinding issue where prompt was not displaying properly

Fixed a mistake with how the UI rebinding works now it accounts for the current control source

Extended rebind prompt scripts to include a text object to display a cancel prompt in rebinding

Fixed an issue causing item descriptions not to update via controller in the inventory

Fixed an issue where players would slide off the plank of the Golden Typhos by extending the player parent script

Disabled an invisible wall where the player first sees Vela

Extended the Endless quake script to disable earthquakes only if the player convinces the entombed one to stop

Fixed a bug with the attack stat not producing the correct value

Fixed Z-Fighting issues on several Props

Added Player parenting volumes for the flesh farm roof

Fixed prop placement issues with clipping and floating props

Fixed bug causing guards to walk away mid conversation

