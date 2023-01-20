- New Chinese translation created by players.
- You can now view the game setup settings during a conquest game, and use cheats to modify them. You can even do things like turn off the diplomacy system halfway through the game!
- There's now a setting for reduced visual noise, which gets rid of animations, fragments, background elements, and most particles, to make the game more accessible for people with vision/visual processing issues.
- If you are editing a ship in multiplayer, you are no longer forced to watch unrelated intercepts.
- Turning off monsters now also turns off starter monsters.
- Increased land anemone range.
- Flipped around some AI buildings that were pointing the wrong way.
- Landships can now cross oceans to friendly ports.
- Spy action notices are now shown as normal notices on the left of the screen instead of being a popup.
- Ammo overlay no longer shown for weapons that don't need ammo.
- Coronation victory setting explains that it also controls final ritual victory.
- Torpedo bombers now wait until they have a good shot instead of launching their torpedo as soon as possible.
- The game now detects when an incompatible driver is being used and automatically turns on graphics compatibility mode and tells the player, instead of crashing out. This isn't a full solution, but it's at least better. If you have an uncle that works at AMD, let me know.
- Minor graphical/text fixes.
Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 20 January 2023
Version 1.1.2 - Bugfixes!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Airships Windows 53 Depot 342561
- Loading history…
Airships Linux 53 Depot 342562
- Loading history…
Airships Mac 53 Depot 342563
- Loading history…
Airships Linux 64 Depot 342564
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update