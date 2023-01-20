 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

West Hunt update for 20 January 2023

Update V0.95: Forge Items, New Skins, and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 10368508 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy Partners we have some exciting new free content for you and your posse! So stick around and we'll walk you through all these new changes coming to our wide open frontier.

**

New free level-up content:

**
Some of you are leveling up fast so lets get some proper rewards for all your sharp shootin'. We have new Skins, Emotes, and more to reinforce you're the best in town!

**

New premium pet skins:

**
You enjoy strolling around town with your favorite sidekick? Well, now you can equip even more furry friends to accompany you on your walkabout!

**

Forging with scraps :

**
Are you ready to make unique weapons of your very own? Players will now find floating scraps spawned randomly on the map, collect them... and later open the main menu and see the items you can craft!

Party Upgrades

  • Keeping the party after a match ends (No need to recreate the party again).
  • Pending” sent friends requests are now visible.
  • More party fixes and improvements are planned for next week.

All of this plus bug and UI/UX improvements!

We can't wait to see you sneak, steal, and scavenge on your way to get these wild new upgrades. As always stay safe out there, and Happy Hunting!

Changed files in this update

West Hunt Content Depot 1570331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link