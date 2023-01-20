WooLoop Major Update Patch Notes

First Week is a Success - Thank You!

WooLoop has been downloaded and played by so many of you! Your reception of the game has completely blown us away and we can't thank you enough! ❤

You have all played enough collectively for over 4 and a half years of playtime! For one week of gameplay that is staggering! Well done!

All of your feedback and comments are welcome, thank you to everyone who has helped identify improvements and suggestions for the game, a lot of which we have addressed in this patch.

Please keep your comments coming, either on Discord, Steam or even on our Website, so we can keep improving WooLoop to the best of our abilities.

A Note on Achievements

This patch brings Gallery 5, which was missing from the launch of the game. The Gallery has 21 images just like all the rest, however; Only the first 6 levels have achievements tied to them. The reason for this is that we have hit the limit of 100 achievements that are linked to new games.

Once we pass Steam's checks and become an official release on Steam, we will be updating the Achievement list to include the rest of Gallery 5 and beyond. Thank you for your understanding.

Next Weeks DLC

In case you missed it, we have the first DLC for WooLoop releasing next Friday! The Fantasy DLC adds a whole new Gallery to the game with 21 new images for you to Loop!

All images are in the Fantasy Genre so will cover things magical and wonderful from start to finish.

Available on the 27th of January for $0.99/£0.79 or your regional equivalent:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2213370/WooLoop__Fantasy_Pack/

WooLoop V1.1.6

New Features

Gallery 5! - We finished the levels for Gallery 5, so there are an additional 17 levels to play!

- We finished the levels for Gallery 5, so there are an additional 17 levels to play! Dark Mode Improvements - Multiple changes to dark mode, to make the game much easier to play at night!

- Multiple changes to dark mode, to make the game much easier to play at night! New "Always Show Rope Length" Setting (Default Off) - When enabled, the currently selected rope length and progress is visible in the top left of the screen. This is also viewable by pressing tab.

Setting (Default Off) - When enabled, the currently selected rope length and progress is visible in the top left of the screen. This is also viewable by pressing tab. Main Menu Scrolling - The main menu gallery scroll position is remembered when you return from a level.

- The main menu gallery scroll position is remembered when you return from a level. New "Disable Autopanning" Setting (Default Off) - When enabled, the automatic movement you get when completing a rope is disabled.

Setting (Default Off) - When enabled, the automatic movement you get when completing a rope is disabled. New "Autopanning Speed" Setting (Default 1x) - Adjusts the speed of the auto movement.

Setting (Default 1x) - Adjusts the speed of the auto movement. New "Disable Keyboard Cursor Movement" Setting (Default Off) - From this update panning with the keyboard will also move the mouse cursor. Enabling this setting disables the behaviour.

Setting (Default Off) - From this update panning with the keyboard will also move the mouse cursor. Enabling this setting disables the behaviour. New "Large Cursor" Setting (Default Off) - When enabled, the cursor is swapped with a much larger and visible version.

Setting (Default Off) - When enabled, the cursor is swapped with a much larger and visible version. New "Zoom Speed" Setting (Default 1x) - Alters the speed at which you can zoom in and out of a level.

Setting (Default 1x) - Alters the speed at which you can zoom in and out of a level. New "Scroll Speed" Setting (Default 1x) - Alters the speed at scrolling with the mouse wheel affects UI.

Bug Fixes and Misc