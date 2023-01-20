 Skip to content

Unmatched: Digital Edition update for 20 January 2023

Unmatched: Digital Edition update 0.5.8 is here!

We have another update for you! Check out what has changed!

[Fix] Issue causing AI to freeze while its deck runs out of cards has been fixed.
[Fix] Splash screen is now correctly displayed.

That's all for now! Stay tuned for the release plan that we are about to prepare with Restoration Games! If you are curious about what changed from the start of Early Access please read our last announcement where we described in detail the all major changes!
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1677980/view/3524658636202201209
What's more - Early Access players will get a special set of skins for free so don't wait! Get Unmatched: Digital Edition now! :D

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1677980/Unmatched_Digital_Edition/

