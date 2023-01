We've added a "Disable Mid Game Storyline" for those players who would like to bypass the story that's told during the gameplay (Boss Fright dialogues are still part of the game) for those players that want more action and less story driven gameplay.

Fixed the issue when pausing the game, it slows down to the previous speed.

Added 5:4 screen support for those who want to play on a old school square monitor.

Enjoy!