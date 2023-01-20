Update 0.1.4.2 Patch Notes

Hey everyone! Third patch is live and we're hard at work on some of your suggestions and bug reports. Want to take this opportunity to thank everyone on the Community Hub and the Discord for helping us identify these issues. Please also continue to report bugs using the in-game reporting tool.

We're also aware balancing has been a difficult point for some in the community. We're identifying areas where we can improve the experience, while retaining a challenge. Today's patch implements further balancing changes, and there will be lots more to come next week and onwards.

Balancing:

Add large quartz and large concrete deposit to Seagrass Dunes and Kelp Forest.

Tuned frequency of Anomaly attacks in both wave format and in darkness.

Reduced concrete/quartz/steel costs for several early game buildings.

Bug Fixing

UI:

Fix for broken status tags on loaded file.

Fixed issue where tunnel materials would break full screen menus.

UV mode button will toggle off when anomaly encounter is over.

Updated Production Building UI for improved clarity.

Input:

Added Alternative Movement and Camera Orbit controls. This is a temporary fix as we work towards implementing full key rebinding.

Save/Load:

Fix for a bug in exploration manager preventing new save files from being created.

Status Tags:

Fix for tags getting stuck to the camera position and moving with the camera in certain circumstances.

Buildings:

AoE objects are now sized correctly on load.

Deleting a building snapped to a habitat or large resource now correctly sets the grid squares back.

Fix for Hospitals breaking on load/not healing Crew.

Prevent Crew from being manually unassigned from Living Quarters.

Locked building slots are now saved.

Events:

Fix for event outcome notifications not appearing.

Wildlife:

Fauna rarity categories renamed to Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Very Rare.

Art Assets: