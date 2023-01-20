patch 1/20 pt. 2

Bug fixes:

Regular ai battles should properly give income, and scale a bit past level 10.

Fixed critical bug that would cause the game to fail to load if you deleted an active deck.

Gameplay Changes:

Effects that discard multiple cards, or sacrifice multiple creatures will resolve their discard or sacrifice as much as possible, then not do the second part of their effect if there aren't enough cards to discard/sacrifice, instead of just not doing anything.

After beating a floor boss you are now shown 2 random upgrades to your leader from the set: New Ability, +Power, +Health, -Cost

Leader cost only increases if it would go to the grave, or the deck. If it is returned to your hand, or transmuted it just returns to the leader zone without having it's cost increased.

Features:

Added new boss