Indecent Desires ver. 0.22

We got your feedback, made some improvements, and added 18 new scenes that contain 1200 Images and 40 Animations to the game. We addressed a few bugs where you could still see the hints for the scenes you already ran and improved the navigation system by adding a new interface in the locations with most rooms (Sarah's house and University).

New Adventures:

Picnic with Kelly

Picnic with Gia

Submit to Sarah (Multiple scenes)

Blackmail Sarah (Multiple scenes)

Submit to Kate & Aiko (Multiple scenes)

Blackmail Aiko (Multiple scenes)

Content:

1200+ HD IMAGES

40+ HD ANIMATIONS

Gameplay:

18 New Scenes

Improvements: