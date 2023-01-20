 Skip to content

Indecent Desires update for 20 January 2023

Indecent Desires ver. 0.22

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We got your feedback, made some improvements, and added 18 new scenes that contain 1200 Images and 40 Animations to the game. We addressed a few bugs where you could still see the hints for the scenes you already ran and improved the navigation system by adding a new interface in the locations with most rooms (Sarah's house and University).

New Adventures:

  • Picnic with Kelly
  • Picnic with Gia
  • Submit to Sarah (Multiple scenes)
  • Blackmail Sarah (Multiple scenes)
  • Submit to Kate & Aiko (Multiple scenes)
  • Blackmail Aiko (Multiple scenes)

Content:

  • 1200+ HD IMAGES
  • 40+ HD ANIMATIONS

Gameplay:

  • 18 New Scenes

Improvements:

  • Improved Navigation System
  • Fixed a few bugs

Changed files in this update

Depot 1153831
  • Loading history…
