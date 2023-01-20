“Ed-0: Zombie Uprising” Patch Notes Version 0.8.1

Hello,

Thank you for playing “Ed-0: Zombie Uprising” Early Access.

We have started distributing the latest update patch to fix the following bugs and improve the stability of the gameplay.

When this patch is applied, the version on the upper right of the title screen will be 0.8.1.

●Bug Fixing:

Fixed a bug where throwing items sometimes did not hit the "Blazers”

Changed the behavior of the “Tentacled” when they sting you with their tentacles

Fixed a bug in which the delay effect was not removed when the "Tentacled" were defeated

Fixed a bug in the final battle of Stage 5 where loading would not finish

Fixed a bug in the final battle of Stage 5 that caused enemies to move to locations unreachable by the player

Fixed a bug that caused the size of "Korori" to be extremely small during the boss battle in Stage 6

Fixed a bug in the boss battle in Stage 8 where it was difficult to hit the enemies with the cannon

Fixed a bug in which invalid items with a price of 0 were sold at the shrine where items could be purchased

Fixed a bug that caused unintentional slow motion to continue when using Ninja Matoka

Fixed the behavior of some bosses

Fixed other minor bugs

●Balance Adjustments:

Fine-tuned the behavior of the boss in Stage 6

Changed the amount of Zen Gauge that accumulates when being attacked to a percentage of total Vitality

In stages 5-8, minor adjustments to the overall status of enemies along the way

Eliminated traps in all quests on the "STANDARD" difficulty level

Added “HELP” to stage gimmick for stage 7 boss battle

Adjusted the boss in Stage 7 to have an attackable gap depending on their strength status

Enhanced the attack detection of Ninja Matoka's normal light attacks

Adjusted the overall combat balance

We will continue to update additional elements and make balance adjustments as part of the process of polishing the game, and we really appreciate your continued support and cooperation!!

Team Ed-Zero

Tell us about the game in the official Discord!

https://discord.gg/4dMMPXqKV3