WORLD OF PARANOIA update for 20 January 2023

MINOR FIXES TO V1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10368013 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some corrections to the previous patch v1.3:

  • Rival factions without territory will now have a military power of 0.
  • Dropping an atomic bomb will now no longer require the player to have 1 construction point available.

