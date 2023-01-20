MINOR FIXES TO V1.3

Some corrections to the previous patch v1.3:
- Rival factions without territory will now have a military power of 0.
- Dropping an atomic bomb will now no longer require the player to have 1 construction point available.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some corrections to the previous patch v1.3:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update