 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sycamore Free update for 20 January 2023

Minigolf - v0.76

Share · View all patches · Build 10367940 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

Minigolf OUT NOW !

**

The biggest minigame to date! 9 holes of minigolf in 3 separate biomes, hidden secrets. Sycamore Minigolf is now available in the Extras menu. The first 3 hole are accessible for Sycamore Free users only. Please consider supporting the game to play all 9 holes as well as much more content!

**

Changelog- v0.76
  • Added Golf Minigame
  • Added Minigolf level to main level select
  • Updated tutorial/information UI
  • Rearranged the minigames list
  • Fixed an issue where a player can be frozen in Soccer minigame
  • Removed unused pause buttons from Minigame levels
  • Fixed some missing leaderboard flags
    **

Buy the Full Version of Sycamore and support development!

[url=https://discord.gg/6atRSYXNzr]

Join the Discord

[/url]

Changed files in this update

Depot 2199241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link