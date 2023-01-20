Minigolf - v0.76

**
Minigolf OUT NOW !
**
The biggest minigame to date! 9 holes of minigolf in 3 separate biomes, hidden secrets. Sycamore Minigolf is now available in the Extras menu. The first 3 hole are accessible for Sycamore Free users only. Please consider supporting the game to play all 9 holes as well as much more content!
**
Changelog- v0.76
- Added Golf Minigame
- Added Minigolf level to main level select
- Updated tutorial/information UI
- Rearranged the minigames list
- Fixed an issue where a player can be frozen in Soccer minigame
- Removed unused pause buttons from Minigame levels
- Fixed some missing leaderboard flags
**
Buy the Full Version of Sycamore and support development!
[url=https://discord.gg/6atRSYXNzr]
Join the Discord
[/url]
Changed files in this update