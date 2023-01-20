Minigolf - v0.76

**

Minigolf OUT NOW !

**

The biggest minigame to date! 9 holes of minigolf in 3 separate biomes, hidden secrets. Sycamore Minigolf is now available in the Extras menu. The first 3 hole are accessible for Sycamore Free users only. Please consider supporting the game to play all 9 holes as well as much more content!

**

Changelog- v0.76

Added Golf Minigame

Added Minigolf level to main level select

Updated tutorial/information UI

Rearranged the minigames list

Fixed an issue where a player can be frozen in Soccer minigame

Removed unused pause buttons from Minigame levels

Fixed some missing leaderboard flags

**

[url=https://discord.gg/6atRSYXNzr]

Join the Discord

[/url]