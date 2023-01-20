 Skip to content

江湖十一 update for 20 January 2023

【2023/01/20 23:41 更新内容】

Build 10367915 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

我们全员还在努力进行沙盒模式的开发推进，力争明天可以给大家顺利开放沙盒，再次感谢大家的支持和反馈。

1.修复了门派挑战「衡山派」任务描述错误的问题

2.修复了轶事奇闻「窃窃私语」中判定数值错误的问题

3.优化了角色「裴颖」「王朝云」「仇星裘」的对话文案

4.修正了武功「少林鹰翼功」的描述错误

Changed files in this update

Depot 1816571
  • Loading history…
