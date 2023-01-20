 Skip to content

Scribble It! update for 20 January 2023

Patch 1.7.4.0 Notes

Patch 1.7.4.0 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.7.4.0 is now live!

The Lunar New Year event is now live! Get into Creative Mode and draw something related to Lunar New Year to participate in the next edition of our art contests.
Need more information? Read all about it here.
We also fixed some bugs as usual and made smaller adjustments to the game.

As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord or on Twitter!

Patch Notes

  • Added Lunar New Year art contest
  • Added maximum artwork title length
  • Added ban status for word packages

Bugfixes

  • Fixed various rare crashes
  • Fixed crash when finishing match in Doodle It!
  • Fixed crash when browsing word packages
  • Fixed crash when loading news

