Patch 1.7.4.0 Notes

Patch 1.7.4.0 is now live!

The Lunar New Year event is now live! Get into Creative Mode and draw something related to Lunar New Year to participate in the next edition of our art contests.

Need more information? Read all about it here.

We also fixed some bugs as usual and made smaller adjustments to the game.

As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord or on Twitter!

Patch Notes

Added Lunar New Year art contest

Added maximum artwork title length

Added ban status for word packages

Bugfixes