镇邪 Zhenxie update for 20 January 2023

1月20日更新公告（新年快乐）

Share · View all patches · Build 10367818

Patchnotes via Steam Community

祝大家新年快乐：

镇邪1.20号更新：
1：修复尸王破阶丹可以封印鬼魂的bug
2：增加仓库扩充卷，扩充仓库
3：新增一个支线任务和一个新的鬼界
4：添加技能冷却书，技能使用可以永久缩短冷却时间
5：夜晚怪物随时间将会越来越强

