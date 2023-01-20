1月20日更新公告（新年快乐）

祝大家新年快乐：
镇邪1.20号更新：
1：修复尸王破阶丹可以封印鬼魂的bug
2：增加仓库扩充卷，扩充仓库
3：新增一个支线任务和一个新的鬼界
4：添加技能冷却书，技能使用可以永久缩短冷却时间
5：夜晚怪物随时间将会越来越强
