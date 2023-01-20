 Skip to content

Victim update for 20 January 2023

A Few Additions

Share · View all patches · Build 10367802 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added ability to Exit "Happy Dream Tutorial" Area if revisiting.

  • Added item collection instance to some items when being collected.

  • Added hidden additions and changes within some logic.

