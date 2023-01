Share · View all patches · Build 10367800 · Last edited 20 January 2023 – 15:19:57 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

I just wanted to address a few things people noted in the community hub:

-Nerfed Devourer (Does less damage, less aggressive tracking, slower maximum speed, more healing opportunities)

-Red crystals now contribute to the style meter as well as the pain meter

Cheers

Jan