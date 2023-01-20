【0120】New Level, New BGM

- Added a new Level: Chaos Ocean.
- Add the music of the start screen and each level.
- Optimize the performance when there are too many enemy.
- The color change of enemy will be cancelled when the special effect is hidden.
- Fix the problem of minimization pause option not working
- Partial UI description optimization and contrast adjustment
- Extend the duration of UI for tips
Character
- New character Ling Xiyue: Increase ATK Per Spirit Stone +0.1%
- Modified Xie An-Chun: number of projectile +3, attack power -25%
Magic Treasure
- [Falling Sun Sword] The number of base projectile has been changed from 4 to 6.
- [Sun and Moon Crystals] will gain a lot of experience when it takes effect, so that players can upgrade and replace their Magic Treasure.
- [Dragon Bell] is now launched in the same way as [Sundown Wind Pouch].
- The duration of [Divine Bird Token] was too long before, now adjusted to 3.5s.
- [Green Essence Stone] removed.
Manual
- Remove [Drain Spell]
- Remove [Flame Feather Technique] [Dragon Claw Art] [Progressive Art] [Derive Technique]
- New [Four Beats Spell]: Xuan Wu Derive Addtion +2, Pierce +2, Explosive Area Provides Damage +25%, Blocked +1
- New [Discount]: Refresh Manual Need Spirit Stone -87.5%
- New [Resurrection]: Number of times you can resist lethal damage +1
Synergy
Green Dragon
(3) Pierce +4
(6) Pierce +8
(9) CD -20%
Increase ATK Per Spirit Stone +0.1%
Saber
(2) ATK +10%
(4) ATK +20%
(6) Enables the Broadsword that follows the character to move
ATK +20%
Di
(2) Pickups Range +20%
Get Spirit Stone Distance +1
(4) Pickups Range +25%
Get Spirit Stone Distance +2
(6) Pickups Range +30%
Get Spirit Stone Distance +3
Changed files in this update