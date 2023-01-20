 Skip to content

Infinite Tao update for 20 January 2023

【0120】New Level, New BGM

Share · View all patches · Build 10367794 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new Level: Chaos Ocean.
  • Add the music of the start screen and each level.
  • Optimize the performance when there are too many enemy.
  • The color change of enemy will be cancelled when the special effect is hidden.
  • Fix the problem of minimization pause option not working
  • Partial UI description optimization and contrast adjustment
  • Extend the duration of UI for tips

Character

  • New character Ling Xiyue: Increase ATK Per Spirit Stone +0.1%
  • Modified Xie An-Chun: number of projectile +3, attack power -25%

Magic Treasure

  • [Falling Sun Sword] The number of base projectile has been changed from 4 to 6.
  • [Sun and Moon Crystals] will gain a lot of experience when it takes effect, so that players can upgrade and replace their Magic Treasure.
  • [Dragon Bell] is now launched in the same way as [Sundown Wind Pouch].
  • The duration of [Divine Bird Token] was too long before, now adjusted to 3.5s.
  • [Green Essence Stone] removed.

Manual

  • Remove [Drain Spell]
  • Remove [Flame Feather Technique] [Dragon Claw Art] [Progressive Art] [Derive Technique]
  • New [Four Beats Spell]: Xuan Wu Derive Addtion +2, Pierce +2, Explosive Area Provides Damage +25%, Blocked +1
  • New [Discount]: Refresh Manual Need Spirit Stone -87.5%
  • New [Resurrection]: Number of times you can resist lethal damage +1

Synergy
Green Dragon
(3) Pierce +4
(6) Pierce +8
(9) CD -20%
Increase ATK Per Spirit Stone +0.1%

Saber
(2) ATK +10%
(4) ATK +20%
(6) Enables the Broadsword that follows the character to move
ATK +20%

Di
(2) Pickups Range +20%
Get Spirit Stone Distance +1
(4) Pickups Range +25%
Get Spirit Stone Distance +2
(6) Pickups Range +30%
Get Spirit Stone Distance +3

