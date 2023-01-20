Anglerfish - The Way of the Chicken

Anglerfish playthrough 3 is now out. It’s going to be a little bit crazy. We are excited to hear what you think about it. We are now through our roadmap. We will still look at some opportunities to make small improvements to the game.

As mentioned before. We are a small team, and Anglerfish is a complex game, so even though we test a lot, we may have missed something. If you come across a bug, write it in our bug report blog here on Steam and we will get it fixed as soon as possible.

It has been a wild journey. Thanks to those of you who have joined it. Who made their grandparents buy a copy of the game. Who shared the game or wrote a Steam review or a comment.