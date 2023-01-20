 Skip to content

Anglerfish update for 20 January 2023

Anglerfish - The Way of the Chicken

Share · View all patches · Build 10367790 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Anglerfish playthrough 3 is now out. It’s going to be a little bit crazy. We are excited to hear what you think about it. We are now through our roadmap. We will still look at some opportunities to make small improvements to the game.

As mentioned before. We are a small team, and Anglerfish is a complex game, so even though we test a lot, we may have missed something. If you come across a bug, write it in our bug report blog here on Steam and we will get it fixed as soon as possible.

It has been a wild journey. Thanks to those of you who have joined it. Who made their grandparents buy a copy of the game. Who shared the game or wrote a Steam review or a comment.

