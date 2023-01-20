Early Access 0.5 - The Friendship Update

SLAUGHTER HORSE 2 - Early access update 0.5

THE FRIENDSHIP UPDATE

**NOTE: There have been a lot of changes since the previous update. If you attempt to continue a game you saved in 0.4, it's most likely going to crash horribly or at least behave weirdly!

Bugfix: The Spy's remarks on the town would be erased if you saved and then reloaded a game.

Bugfix: There was an error in the town's AI which meant the council and investigators tended to work way less than they should. Now fixed.

Bugfix: Sometimes some bits of text failed to appear. I think this is now corrected.

Options: A player reported that the glitch/static effects caused them some discomfort. You can now switch them off in options.

Feature: Snapper now scurries away once you have given him orders.

Feature: Regular murder texts expanded.

Feature: Random events expanded.

Feature: Reporter's bulletin board improved.

Feature: There is a little animated event when the Preacher finds the Spy. This is pretty much a placeholder but it's a start.

Feature: Suspicion levels have been reworked. All ponies now have their own personal level of suspicion for everyone else. Your suspicion level is the average of how every remaining pony feels about you. This means you can improve your general rating by eliminating those most suspicious of you.

Feature: Friendship! Ponies have varying levels of friendliness towards others which will influence their actions and voting during lynches. The death of good friends will impact their sanity and/or demeanour. They will also share their suspicions about others.

Feature: Lynching is no longer entirely handled in the background. If there is a successful lynch mob, the two ponies the town considers the most suspicious will be put on trial and a vote will be taken. Ponies personal suspicion and relationships with the two accused ponies will affect how they vote. You may also vote - as long as you're not accused yourself.

Feature: There is a new left-screen info icon for your friendship rating. This indicates the overall feeling towards you in the town.

Feature: There is a new icon in the shop, 'Friendship'. Use this to try and make friends with a customer. Success will rely on their general demeanour and how much you already know about them. You may also improve friendship with the other questioning options, but aiming entirely for friendship has a better chance of success.

Feature: There are new icons for the roster cards that indicate how friendly a pony feels towards you, as well as their current suspicion of you and their sanity. You can reveal these icons by sending your pet to investigate a pony or by being friendly in the cake shop. Other ponies may also reveal these icons about others. Once they are revealed, you will be able to keep an eye on these stats for the rest of the game - or that particular pony's lifetime.

Feature: Ingredients that you possess are now highlighted on the recipe card, making it easier to see right away if you can bake a particular cake.

Feature: Music now starts at a random track when you first start rather than at track one every time.

Music: One track removed as I didn't think it worked too well. But on the plus side, there are two new ones! nb: I've been asked a few times now if I would make the soundtrack available as DLC. There are currently 10 tracks and my aim is for the game to feature about 20. When I feel it's completed, I will make it available as DLC and on music streaming platforms.

Misc: Roads on the town map now accept shadows.

Misc: Christmas season is over!

Godspeed, ponies.