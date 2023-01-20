 Skip to content

Dwarven Realms update for 20 January 2023

Season 4

Share · View all patches · Build 10367733 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


This season is still centered around Stabilization.
That with trying to find a right rhythm to the game is the number one priority.

We made a lot of changes to the way we save and load data and we will continue to do so until there are absolutely no more bugs or wipes. as long as it takes.

There are a few minor content tweeks and additions. We are still trying to come up with better ideas on how to make the end game more interesting and more versatile.
We appreciate your patience so so much.

Have fun exploring all the fixes, tweaks, mechanics and changes this season has to offer. Good luck.

