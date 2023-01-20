Patch Notes 0.7.80 - January 20, 2023

Hey, Fighters! 🛠️ UPDATE 0.7.80 IS LIVE!🛠️

New update, new me… or well new post game flow. This update will introduce a reworked post battle screen and see the return of hero masteries with new, cooler rewards along with regular bug fixes and other QOL improvements. More below!

✨ REWORKED POST BATTLE SCREEN AND FLOW

At the end of every battle players will now see a reworked post battle screen. The new experience take the players through 3 tabs - Nominations, Scoreboard and Rewards.

Players should be familiar with Nominations and Scoreboard, these have received some visual uplift updates and made into their own tabs.

Players will now be able to see all 10 players after a 5v5 match

The new rewards screen will let players know their total Valor and Hero Mastery Points gained from the battle and additionally notify them if they received a case after the battle.

The new rewards screen will let players know their total Valor and Hero Mastery Points gained from the battle and additionally notify them if they received a case after the battle.

📈 HERO MASTERY PROGRESSION UPDATES

Hero Mastery Progression system is back for all heroes

There are 21 skins of Uncommon rarity for 14 weapons across all 5 primary weapon families

Players will be able to get 3 new skins from every Hero Mastery Progression paths alongside cases and valor

🐞 BUG FIXES

Heroes will no longer try to slide on the laser doors protecting their base on Muertigo and Hakone Temple maps

The bots on ChowDown will not try to get into the Basement through the closed door anymore

The cursor will no longer disappear for gamepad users when they link their Discord account

Your hero elimination doesn’t affect performance on the GunRange map anymore

Sonny has been given some anger managements lessons and will not drop a turret at the end of the match when his team loses

Players will not encounter errors when they try to switch sets for locked heroes

The manufacturer for all Shardinators is now the same - Pistola Olivari

🔹 QOL IMPROVEMENTS

Player cards on the map loading screen scale properly based on the number of players

Stun SFX is adjusted and is now shorter and not that high pitched

🔹 OTHER CHANGES