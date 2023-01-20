 Skip to content

SquadBlast Playtest update for 20 January 2023

Patch Notes 0.7.80 - January 20, 2023

Hey, Fighters! 🛠️ UPDATE 0.7.80 IS LIVE!🛠️

New update, new me… or well new post game flow. This update will introduce a reworked post battle screen and see the return of hero masteries with new, cooler rewards along with regular bug fixes and other QOL improvements. More below!

REWORKED POST BATTLE SCREEN AND FLOW

  • At the end of every battle players will now see a reworked post battle screen. The new experience take the players through 3 tabs - Nominations, Scoreboard and Rewards.
  • Players should be familiar with Nominations and Scoreboard, these have received some visual uplift updates and made into their own tabs.
  • Players will now be able to see all 10 players after a 5v5 match
  • The new rewards screen will let players know their total Valor and Hero Mastery Points gained from the battle and additionally notify them if they received a case after the battle.
📈 HERO MASTERY PROGRESSION UPDATES

  • Hero Mastery Progression system is back for all heroes
  • There are 21 skins of Uncommon rarity for 14 weapons across all 5 primary weapon families
  • Players will be able to get 3 new skins from every Hero Mastery Progression paths alongside cases and valor

🐞 BUG FIXES

  • Heroes will no longer try to slide on the laser doors protecting their base on Muertigo and Hakone Temple maps
  • The bots on ChowDown will not try to get into the Basement through the closed door anymore
  • The cursor will no longer disappear for gamepad users when they link their Discord account
  • Your hero elimination doesn’t affect performance on the GunRange map anymore
  • Sonny has been given some anger managements lessons and will not drop a turret at the end of the match when his team loses
  • Players will not encounter errors when they try to switch sets for locked heroes
  • The manufacturer for all Shardinators is now the same - Pistola Olivari

🔹 QOL IMPROVEMENTS

  • Player cards on the map loading screen scale properly based on the number of players
  • Stun SFX is adjusted and is now shorter and not that high pitched

🔹 OTHER CHANGES

  • Tech Demo map for Duels is renamed to Standoff

