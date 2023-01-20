Patch Notes 0.7.80 - January 20, 2023

Hey, Fighters! 🛠️ UPDATE 0.7.80 IS LIVE!🛠️
New update, new me… or well new post game flow. This update will introduce a reworked post battle screen and see the return of hero masteries with new, cooler rewards along with regular bug fixes and other QOL improvements. More below!
✨ REWORKED POST BATTLE SCREEN AND FLOW
- At the end of every battle players will now see a reworked post battle screen. The new experience take the players through 3 tabs - Nominations, Scoreboard and Rewards.
- Players should be familiar with Nominations and Scoreboard, these have received some visual uplift updates and made into their own tabs.
- Players will now be able to see all 10 players after a 5v5 match
- The new rewards screen will let players know their total Valor and Hero Mastery Points gained from the battle and additionally notify them if they received a case after the battle.
📈 HERO MASTERY PROGRESSION UPDATES
- Hero Mastery Progression system is back for all heroes
- There are 21 skins of Uncommon rarity for 14 weapons across all 5 primary weapon families
- Players will be able to get 3 new skins from every Hero Mastery Progression paths alongside cases and valor
🐞 BUG FIXES
- Heroes will no longer try to slide on the laser doors protecting their base on Muertigo and Hakone Temple maps
- The bots on ChowDown will not try to get into the Basement through the closed door anymore
- The cursor will no longer disappear for gamepad users when they link their Discord account
- Your hero elimination doesn’t affect performance on the GunRange map anymore
- Sonny has been given some anger managements lessons and will not drop a turret at the end of the match when his team loses
- Players will not encounter errors when they try to switch sets for locked heroes
- The manufacturer for all Shardinators is now the same - Pistola Olivari
🔹 QOL IMPROVEMENTS
- Player cards on the map loading screen scale properly based on the number of players
- Stun SFX is adjusted and is now shorter and not that high pitched
🔹 OTHER CHANGES
- Tech Demo map for Duels is renamed to Standoff
