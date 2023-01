Birders!🐦

Have you noticed? Lunar New Year will begin this Sunday, but the background created for the occasion is already available in Wingspan! This time it will be the period of the Rabbit's rulership in the element of water.

🌊🐰🌊

The background is available until February 1st.

