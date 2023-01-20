Green Orb (Shotgun) has been tilted for a more cosmetically pleasing look.
Red Orb (Grenade) now fires 5 Orbs.
Super Mace now fires 4 homing projectiles.
Green Enemy gets a slight nerf I'd say by roughly 7%. Don't get close to him.
White Enemy shots have been reduced from 8 to 6.
Temple of light has had floor replaced with a new texture.
Abyss section has had color grading reworked in certain area.
More holes have been patched.
Pitch Silent update for 20 January 2023
Gameplay Changes/Cometic Readjustments
Green Orb (Shotgun) has been tilted for a more cosmetically pleasing look.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update