Pitch Silent update for 20 January 2023

Gameplay Changes/Cometic Readjustments

20 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Green Orb (Shotgun) has been tilted for a more cosmetically pleasing look.
Red Orb (Grenade) now fires 5 Orbs.
Super Mace now fires 4 homing projectiles.
Green Enemy gets a slight nerf I'd say by roughly 7%. Don't get close to him.
White Enemy shots have been reduced from 8 to 6.
Temple of light has had floor replaced with a new texture.
Abyss section has had color grading reworked in certain area.
More holes have been patched.

