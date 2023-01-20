Gameplay Changes/Cometic Readjustments

Green Orb (Shotgun) has been tilted for a more cosmetically pleasing look.

Red Orb (Grenade) now fires 5 Orbs.

Super Mace now fires 4 homing projectiles.

Green Enemy gets a slight nerf I'd say by roughly 7%. Don't get close to him.

White Enemy shots have been reduced from 8 to 6.

Temple of light has had floor replaced with a new texture.

Abyss section has had color grading reworked in certain area.

More holes have been patched.