Minigolf - v0.76

Minigolf OUT NOW !
The biggest minigame to date! 9 holes of minigolf in 3 separate biomes, hidden secrets. Sycamore Minigolf is now available in the Extras menu.
New Achievements
- Hole in One: Get a hole in one on any level.
- Par: Complete all holes in at least par.
- Golf³: Complete any hole as a cube.
- Found a Friend 👽: Find a hidden alien.
- Fresh**: Wear any bought hat.
Changelog- v0.76
- Added Golf Minigame
- Added new Achievements
- Added Minigolf level to main level select
- Updated tutorial/information UI
- Rearranged the minigames list
- Fixed an issue where a player can be frozen in Soccer minigame
- Removed unused pause buttons from Minigame levels
- Fixed some missing leaderboard flags
