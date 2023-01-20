Minigolf - v0.76

**

Minigolf OUT NOW !

**

The biggest minigame to date! 9 holes of minigolf in 3 separate biomes, hidden secrets. Sycamore Minigolf is now available in the Extras menu.

**

New Achievements



- Hole in One: Get a hole in one on any level.

- Par: Complete all holes in at least par.

- Golf³: Complete any hole as a cube.

- Found a Friend 👽: Find a hidden alien.

- Fresh**: Wear any bought hat.

**

Changelog- v0.76