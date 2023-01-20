 Skip to content

Sycamore update for 20 January 2023

Minigolf - v0.76

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minigolf OUT NOW !

The biggest minigame to date! 9 holes of minigolf in 3 separate biomes, hidden secrets. Sycamore Minigolf is now available in the Extras menu.

New Achievements


- Hole in One: Get a hole in one on any level.
- Par: Complete all holes in at least par.
- Golf³: Complete any hole as a cube.
- Found a Friend 👽: Find a hidden alien.
- Fresh**: Wear any bought hat.

Changelog- v0.76
  • Added Golf Minigame
  • Added new Achievements
  • Added Minigolf level to main level select
  • Updated tutorial/information UI
  • Rearranged the minigames list
  • Fixed an issue where a player can be frozen in Soccer minigame
  • Removed unused pause buttons from Minigame levels
  • Fixed some missing leaderboard flags
