Update V0.6 (Discount 30% for limited time)

Build 10367543 · Last edited 24 January 2023 – 15:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Greetings commanders,

Update V0.6 is now available!

New modes, a new boss, new enemies, enhancements, and bug fixes are all part of the latest version!

List of changes and additions are below.

NEW MODES

There are now 2 primary modes:

Campaign Mode

In campaign mode, you advance level by level, and at the end of the run, you'll receive HP based on your performance.

A unit you used in the previous round can be picked up to stay with you in the subsequent level so you can choose it from the upgrades.

Each new level, new enemy unit type will be added.

With each successive level, the run gets harder.

The last level has a boss and a significant tank battle.

The HP will reset with each new run, therefore you must purchase a unit before playing again. Restarting the run will also cause the HP accumulated throughout the run to be lost.

Free play

Free to choose any map on any difficulty.

Waves and unit types based on the chosen map

While playing in Free Play mode, the player won't acquire HP.

Units don't migrate to next round.

NEW MAP

New map has been added:

Enemies Headquarters:

New end level map, that has a boss and big tanks, very challenging. It's the enemy's city you went to their door step, don't expect them to act kindly.

There's a 2nd part to this map, when the level finishes a big blimp will come as a final boss, we wish you the best, winning this part; good challenge for who wants more.

NEW ENEMIES

2 new enemies has been added:

Blimp

An airship boss which drops units on the battlefield.

Big Tank

Armored vehicle that have Machineguns from all sides.

UNITS IMPROVMENTS

2 units has been improved:

Player's Parachute Plane

Improved textures and pathing.

Enemy's Parachute Plane

Improved textures.

BALANCE CHANGES

Changes to units and waves:

Balance Waves

Waves throughout the campaign are new and unique, distinct from those in free play.

Balance Units

Enemies bombers has been buffed.

Enemy's mortar has been debuffed.

Shotgun has been buffed.

Bofors has been debuffed.

HP CHANGES

Some changes on the HP gains (We are open to feedback on this change):

HP could be gained only by playing the campaign mode.

With every new campaign run, HP will be reset.

The player doesn't gain any HP during free play.

Economy

Balance changes to economy in levels:

Airfield

Balanced the money income.

Big Trench

Balanced the money income.

FIXED BUGS

Bugs fixed:

Fixed Passive: Artillery Strike, now drops on better positions.

Stop planes movement when players enter build mode.

Stop abilities cooldown in build mode.

Couldn't build in certain area in Dangerous Shores due collider position issue.

Couldn't shoot all the way in dangerous shores area due to tilted floor.

In game upgrade text had faulty code that showed a broken text.

Stop all units from reloading in Build Mode.

Fixed a bug in achievements.

ABILITIES IMPROVMENTS

2 abilities has been improved:

Mines: Increased damage against vehicles and units.

Bomber: 3 Planes that drop bombs instead of 1.

GRAPHICS

Addition to graphics in various areas:

UI

Text will be shown "R to rotate" when there is rotation function that could be used on any unit or ability.

Unit upgrades will show in red when hovering over it in game

Main Menu

Changed the look of the main menu.

Media

Added new cinematics.

Sprites

Ready to battle sprite has been added.

Units

Planes thin smoke trails has been added.

Loading Screens

2 new loading screens has been added.

GAMEPLAY

Gameplay changes and improvements:

Game Start

Added 15 seconds timer on the start of each level.

Removed starting Bofors from all levels.

In Game

Increased camera default speed.

End Game

On level ending there will be artillery that kills all enemies instead of a plane dropping a bomb.

Check out what we will bring in the next version:

Roadmap: https://trello.com/b/DPUxxzOV/netd-roadmap

Enjoy gaming,

Northend Games Team