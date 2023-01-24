Update V0.6 (Discount 30% for limited time)

Greetings commanders,
Update V0.6 is now available!
New modes, a new boss, new enemies, enhancements, and bug fixes are all part of the latest version!
List of changes and additions are below.
NEW MODES
There are now 2 primary modes:
Campaign Mode
- In campaign mode, you advance level by level, and at the end of the run, you'll receive HP based on your performance.
- A unit you used in the previous round can be picked up to stay with you in the subsequent level so you can choose it from the upgrades.
- Each new level, new enemy unit type will be added.
- With each successive level, the run gets harder.
- The last level has a boss and a significant tank battle.
- The HP will reset with each new run, therefore you must purchase a unit before playing again. Restarting the run will also cause the HP accumulated throughout the run to be lost.
Free play
- Free to choose any map on any difficulty.
- Waves and unit types based on the chosen map
- While playing in Free Play mode, the player won't acquire HP.
- Units don't migrate to next round.
NEW MAP
New map has been added:
Enemies Headquarters:
New end level map, that has a boss and big tanks, very challenging. It's the enemy's city you went to their door step, don't expect them to act kindly.
There's a 2nd part to this map, when the level finishes a big blimp will come as a final boss, we wish you the best, winning this part; good challenge for who wants more.
NEW ENEMIES
2 new enemies has been added:
Blimp
An airship boss which drops units on the battlefield.
Big Tank
Armored vehicle that have Machineguns from all sides.
UNITS IMPROVMENTS
2 units has been improved:
Player's Parachute Plane
Improved textures and pathing.
Enemy's Parachute Plane
Improved textures.
BALANCE CHANGES
Changes to units and waves:
Balance Waves
- Waves throughout the campaign are new and unique, distinct from those in free play.
Balance Units
- Enemies bombers has been buffed.
- Enemy's mortar has been debuffed.
- Shotgun has been buffed.
- Bofors has been debuffed.
HP CHANGES
Some changes on the HP gains (We are open to feedback on this change):
- HP could be gained only by playing the campaign mode.
- With every new campaign run, HP will be reset.
- The player doesn't gain any HP during free play.
Economy
Balance changes to economy in levels:
Airfield
Balanced the money income.
Big Trench
Balanced the money income.
FIXED BUGS
Bugs fixed:
- Fixed Passive: Artillery Strike, now drops on better positions.
- Stop planes movement when players enter build mode.
- Stop abilities cooldown in build mode.
- Couldn't build in certain area in Dangerous Shores due collider position issue.
- Couldn't shoot all the way in dangerous shores area due to tilted floor.
- In game upgrade text had faulty code that showed a broken text.
- Stop all units from reloading in Build Mode.
- Fixed a bug in achievements.
ABILITIES IMPROVMENTS
2 abilities has been improved:
- Mines: Increased damage against vehicles and units.
- Bomber: 3 Planes that drop bombs instead of 1.
GRAPHICS
Addition to graphics in various areas:
UI
- Text will be shown "R to rotate" when there is rotation function that could be used on any unit or ability.
- Unit upgrades will show in red when hovering over it in game
Main Menu
- Changed the look of the main menu.
Media
- Added new cinematics.
Sprites
- Ready to battle sprite has been added.
Units
- Planes thin smoke trails has been added.
Loading Screens
- 2 new loading screens has been added.
GAMEPLAY
Gameplay changes and improvements:
Game Start
- Added 15 seconds timer on the start of each level.
- Removed starting Bofors from all levels.
In Game
- Increased camera default speed.
End Game
- On level ending there will be artillery that kills all enemies instead of a plane dropping a bomb.
Check out what we will bring in the next version:
Roadmap: https://trello.com/b/DPUxxzOV/netd-roadmap
Enjoy gaming,
Northend Games Team
