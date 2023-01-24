 Skip to content

Northend Tower Defense update for 24 January 2023

Update V0.6 (Discount 30% for limited time)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings commanders,

Update V0.6 is now available!

New modes, a new boss, new enemies, enhancements, and bug fixes are all part of the latest version!

List of changes and additions are below.

NEW MODES

There are now 2 primary modes:

Campaign Mode
  • In campaign mode, you advance level by level, and at the end of the run, you'll receive HP based on your performance.
  • A unit you used in the previous round can be picked up to stay with you in the subsequent level so you can choose it from the upgrades.
  • Each new level, new enemy unit type will be added.
  • With each successive level, the run gets harder.
  • The last level has a boss and a significant tank battle.
  • The HP will reset with each new run, therefore you must purchase a unit before playing again. Restarting the run will also cause the HP accumulated throughout the run to be lost.
Free play
  • Free to choose any map on any difficulty.
  • Waves and unit types based on the chosen map
  • While playing in Free Play mode, the player won't acquire HP.
  • Units don't migrate to next round.

NEW MAP

New map has been added:

Enemies Headquarters:

New end level map, that has a boss and big tanks, very challenging. It's the enemy's city you went to their door step, don't expect them to act kindly.

There's a 2nd part to this map, when the level finishes a big blimp will come as a final boss, we wish you the best, winning this part; good challenge for who wants more.

NEW ENEMIES

2 new enemies has been added:

Blimp

An airship boss which drops units on the battlefield.

Big Tank

Armored vehicle that have Machineguns from all sides.

UNITS IMPROVMENTS

2 units has been improved:

Player's Parachute Plane

Improved textures and pathing.

Enemy's Parachute Plane

Improved textures.

BALANCE CHANGES

Changes to units and waves:

Balance Waves
  • Waves throughout the campaign are new and unique, distinct from those in free play.
Balance Units
  • Enemies bombers has been buffed.
  • Enemy's mortar has been debuffed.
  • Shotgun has been buffed.
  • Bofors has been debuffed.

HP CHANGES

Some changes on the HP gains (We are open to feedback on this change):

  • HP could be gained only by playing the campaign mode.
  • With every new campaign run, HP will be reset.
  • The player doesn't gain any HP during free play.

Economy

Balance changes to economy in levels:

Airfield

Balanced the money income.

Big Trench

Balanced the money income.

FIXED BUGS

Bugs fixed:

  • Fixed Passive: Artillery Strike, now drops on better positions.
  • Stop planes movement when players enter build mode.
  • Stop abilities cooldown in build mode.
  • Couldn't build in certain area in Dangerous Shores due collider position issue.
  • Couldn't shoot all the way in dangerous shores area due to tilted floor.
  • In game upgrade text had faulty code that showed a broken text.
  • Stop all units from reloading in Build Mode.
  • Fixed a bug in achievements.

ABILITIES IMPROVMENTS

2 abilities has been improved:

  • Mines: Increased damage against vehicles and units.
  • Bomber: 3 Planes that drop bombs instead of 1.

GRAPHICS

Addition to graphics in various areas:

UI
  • Text will be shown "R to rotate" when there is rotation function that could be used on any unit or ability.
  • Unit upgrades will show in red when hovering over it in game
  • Changed the look of the main menu.
Media
  • Added new cinematics.
Sprites
  • Ready to battle sprite has been added.
Units
  • Planes thin smoke trails has been added.
Loading Screens
  • 2 new loading screens has been added.

GAMEPLAY

Gameplay changes and improvements:

Game Start
  • Added 15 seconds timer on the start of each level.
  • Removed starting Bofors from all levels.
In Game
  • Increased camera default speed.
End Game
  • On level ending there will be artillery that kills all enemies instead of a plane dropping a bomb.

Check out what we will bring in the next version:
Roadmap: https://trello.com/b/DPUxxzOV/netd-roadmap

Enjoy gaming,
Northend Games Team

