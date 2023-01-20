The Major Update 1 is online! Look forward to a new mutated tank boss zombie, main storage novas to quickly help you get out of dicey situations and upgraded resource camp tools. Enjoy playing!
- Boss zombie attacks, can you survive his mighty splash damage?
- Resource tracking and statistics screen, analyze how much your workers eat and your machines produce!
- Rename your workers and buildings (Small pencil icon top right when something is selected)
- Main Storage nova ability, charge mighty novas that freeze lots of zombies at once, repair most of your base or make your workers temporarly happy. Upgrades with each tech tier.
- Input settings, setup your hotkeys!
- Cooling chamber, store your frozen Zombies.
- Infinite iron ore and stone at tier 4 with mine and quarry.
- Resource camp upgrades cool new tools that make resource gathering faster.
- Predecessor zombies, if your workers get eaten, you can see that the new zombies were your workers!
Detailed Patch Notes: 0.15.2 to 0.17.2
Features:
- Tank Boss added to all missions besides sandbox mission. Appears every 10 to 30 nights depending on selected difficulty mission. Tank boss deals AOE damage with each attack, can’t be treated and not be target by Guards. A wave freeze status shows up at the top showing your total freeze progress of the current attack wave.
- The boss spawns in a specific tunnel (New train tunnel asset), a icon top of the tunnel and a cooldown shows from where he appears. Two days ahead an boss icon appears at the timeline warning you of his appearance.
- Main storage has nova abilities, a cooldown charges the abilities over the course of several days. The cooldown can be shortened with a boost that costs additional electricity.
- Decide between one of the three nova abilities, frost nova, repair nova or mood nova. The nova spreads from the main storage in a certain radius with a maximum range and hits targets along its way.
- The frost nova freezes hostiles, the repair nova restores your damaged buildings, the mood nova makes your workers happy again and even replenishes your needs.
- With each tech tier research the nova become stronger.
- Resource camps upgrades lets your workers use better tools that improve their harvest abilities, good for far away resource camps to quickly get resources.
- Resources are tracked now, and you can see where they went, where they came from and how many are where. The system differentiate between main storage, interim storage, on the ground and carried. You can see those storages in the resource tooltips and the new statistics screen.
- In the statistics screen you can choose the time frame you want to look at and check how much food got eaten, how much wood was spent on building, how much is laying on the ground etc.
- You can see trends how your resources are changing, giving you hints that meat is slowly running out or that you are actually producing good quantities of ice packs in the last x hours/ days.
- WIP: The statistics screen is fairly new and we are still adding things to it like graphs and more detailed information. A productivity rating for buildings is planned as well.
- Renaming workers and buildings, little pencil icon top right in the info boxes of selected objects and characters.
- Predecessors zombies, a humbie attacked by a zombie, becoming a zombie now looks like a zombie that was a humbie. Confusing but makes sense when you see it!
- The mines and quarries from beta are now improved and added. Endless iron ore and stone at tier 4.
- The cooling chamber introduces frozen zombie storages that basically work like towers, they apply damage to the stored frozen zombie brought by haulers. Weaker zombies have low melt speeds and can be kept frozen infinitely or longer, build better storages to keep strong frozen zombies frozen.
- Weak attack waves appear more frequent and have more zombies, but lower health to give you changes to store lots of frozen zombies and keep them for bad times.
- Air conditioners can be placed in cooling chambers to prolong the cooling effect, they only require electricity to freeze. (Don’t mind the 0 ice pack cost tooltip)
Balancing/ Improvements:
- Tutorial smaller text changes to explain some important features a bit more clearly, mainly visible in englisch loca now until translated into other languages (Join our crowdin loca team if you want to help with that)
- Balancing changes mainly revolving around new boss and cooling chamber features, like mentioned with the weak attack waves.
- Added a humbie only sniper tower, has a longe range and needs to be refilled after one shot.
- Things mainly behind fences and walls should be a bit easier to select now, match colliders for selection with visual mesh for some objects.
Bugs:
- No more sound explosion when loading games (Tech-tree initial unlocked research triggered lots of sfx previously)
- Moving blueprint doors do not cause gaps in the walls anymore
- Many bug fixes related to the new features
- Fixed some time freeze/ won’t progress bugs
- Guards have faces again after loading a savegame
- Ice hockey zombie and in general zombies with high melt speeds should not continue to melt during a paused game anymore
- Zombies targeted during the day won’t warm up/ recover hp for 10 seconds, meaning you can more easily freeze zombies with guards and in general during the day, before you had to freeze against their hp regeneration rate
- Many visual bugs addressed
- A few sound bugs fixed, off synch effects with higher new gamespeed
- Frozen zombies teleporting away when placed in frozen zombie storage or treatment chamber was fixed (from beta)
- Timeline events icon disappear fix
- Unlocked reward mission have proper description now
Known Issues:
- It can rarely happen that by moving the resource camps workers to not harvest anymore resources, if that happens move the resource camp again that should usually fix it
