OUDINOT Out Now!

Rejoice, commanders!

The latest milestone for WARNO, the major OUDINOT update, is now live! Don’t hesitate, strap in, muster your troops, and get playing. But while waiting for the download, read today’s Devblog, detailing all the new features, divisions, units, mechanics, and other content brought to you by OUDINOT and related patch.

We had planned to release OUDINOT two days ago, but the last version was plagued with a host of issues. We have a new version, tested and validated, but usually, we don’t release major updates on a Friday afternoon. The simple reason is that if something goes wrong over the weekend, we have a harder time to fix it.

In this case, we debated between rebranding the milestone GROUCHY and delaying it to next week, or naming it HAIL MARY. We opted for the latter.

Without further ado: let’s welcome to the stage a very shy OUDINOT!

Check out the OUDINOT’s update logs below. There is more: we also took some time to detail a rework of NATO’s 3rd Armored Division, as well as list the new Unit Traits, including what they do in-game, and why!

**

OUDINOT milestone overview



Now, to be exact: OUDINOT will only bring the two new divisions and units (see below). Furthermore, next to this milestone, a major patch including all the other relevant new features and mechanics, from Unit Traits** to maps, is now available.

[b]OUDINOT’s two new divisions[/b] focused on the fictional Battle for Berlin (1989): NATO’s Berlin Command and Warsaw Pact’s Unternehmen Zentrum . Read more about the multinational Berlin Command , with its mix of equipment and fighting against overwhelming odds, in this dedicated DevBlog here. Check out the urban warfare experts of the combined East German and Soviet Unternehmen Zentrum in this DevBlog here. OUDINOT also contains a host of new units including (but not limited to) F-117 stealth fighter-bomber, FV432 Rarden , SPW PZH , Wachtschützen , etc.



New tutorials , from basic infantry tactics to how best to use SEAD planes.

A new map, Rock , a 83km² battlefield playable in 3vs3, with lots of verticality in its environments.

A new 2v2 version of Loop map.

The Black Forest map rework. Read more about it in this DevBlog.

New Destruction mode variant of: Mount River Vertigo Danger Hills Triple Strike Death Row Cyrus Volcano Iron Waters (newly announced) Chemical (newly announced) Geisa (newly announced) Crown (newly announced)

New Unit Traits system. See below for a full overview of each trait, what it does in-game, and our reasons for creating them.

New Amphibious ability for certain land vehicles.

New destruction textures .

Major combat system rework , increasing the importance of Suppression.

New hit points/suppression UI display (newly announced).

Command unit overhaul. After capturing a command zone, command units are no longer required to stay inside one to control it.

However, some things didn’t make it into this patch on time. These should come shortly, namely FOB (Forward Operating Bases) and the new urban map Twin Cities. Expect these to be delivered as soon as possible!

**

The 3rd Armored Division rework



With the introduction of the new Unit Traits system, we decided that the American 3rd Armored Division should focus more on the new IFV Infantry** trait. This trait gives mechanized infantry fire teams, transportable by Infantry Fighting Vehicles, a so-called “shield against suppression” when dismounted and fighting near an IFV.

First off, a new command unit will be featured by the “Spearhead” division in-game: the M2A2 Bradley CP, found in the Logistics tab. Though not a transport, the vehicle still grants the IFV Infantry bonus to nearby fire teams.

Furthermore, we are adding Fire Team (AT-4) units to 3rd Armored Division’s arsenal. On top of this, all Fire Team units (AT-4, LAW, and Dragon) will be available with three cards each. On the other hand, the Mech. Rifles units are reduced to one card only.

Lastly, Mech. Rifles LDR. units are replaced by the smaller Fire Team LDR. units, riding into battle in a Bradley and featuring the IFV Infantry trait.

**

The new Unit Traits detailed



We have already talked about the new Unit Traits** to a certain extent, but we can now share the full list with you. This includes in-game descriptions, effects, and brief explanations of our intention with each trait.

Reservist

This unit is made of part-time soldiers, such as hastily called-up reservists, former police, or militia. While not cowards, with less training and older equipment, they should be considered second-rate troops.

Reservist units take more suppression in combat.

This trait will be given to non-military police forces, such as the BGS, FR. Reserve Polizei, Vopos, as well as reservist or militia units (Heimatschützen, KdA, Reservistes, etc.). British Territorials are not included, as historically, they lean closer to being active reserves. They will remain veterancy locked, however.

Leader

This headquarters unit features commanders and critical command-and-control equipment, including radio and other communication devices. This allows for more effective tactical leadership on the battlefield.

Leader units grant +1 Veterancy level to all nearby units.

By default granted to all command units and vehicles, this trait can be found with infantry and other units such as tanks, APCs, IFVs, or helicopters.

Resolute

This unit is composed of soldiers who are highly motivated, well-drilled, or politically indoctrinated. Going into battle with plenty of enthusiasm, these eager troops will endure even the hardest battlefield conditions in stride.

Resolute units take less suppression in combat.

Foremost, this trait was introduced to represent East German troops, considered by friends and foes as the most ideologically indoctrinated and determined of all Warsaw Pact forces. The Resolute trait will be featured with all their front-line troops, except for units such as artillery, AA, logistics, and reservists. A few non-DDR units, such as the French Legionnaires Paras, will also gain this trait.

Military Police

This unit features the oft-detested military police. As law enforcement, they ensure order behind the lines and instill harsh discipline within the army’s ranks.

Military Police units grant a suppression regeneration bonus and remove any Reservist trait of nearby units.

All current military police units, including MP, Prévôté, RMP, and Feldjäger, will receive this trait. The Warsaw Pact counterparts to these units will soon be added.

IFV Infantry

This unit is composed of soldiers trained for combat with Infantry Fighting Vehicles and fight side by side once dismounted. This follows common mechanized infantry doctrine.

IFV Infantry units take less suppression in combat when near an Infantry Fighting Vehicle (doesn’t have to be their own).

This trait is granted to both Infantry Fighting Vehicles and the troops they carry: Fire Teams, Motostrelki (BMP), Mot. Schützen, Arm. Rifles, Chasseurs, etc.

Special Forces

This unit represents an army's crème de la crème: highly trained professionals, well-equipped, and with more combat experience than regular troops.

Special Forces units take less suppression in combat, move faster, and deal more damage - on top of the Elite veterancy level.

Featured by all special forces, both “rifles” and “recons.” This includes: Green Berets, Spetsnaz, SAS, LRS, Commando, Fernspäher, East German Fallschirmjäger, etc.

GSR

This recon unit is equipped with a portable Ground Surveillance Radar, detecting targets beyond visual range. Once deployed, it needs to remain stationary to function.

GSR units receive a +1 Optics level when not moving.

This trait is featured in small (4-6 strong) special forces recon squads: LRS, Fernspäher, SAS Patrol. More units of this kind will be added later to some nations lacking them.

Shock

This unit features hardened soldiers specifically trained and equipped for close-quarter battles, assault operations, and hand-to-hand combat.

Shock units inflict more suppression when fighting at close combat ranges, including woods and urban terrain.

The Shock trait will apply to all airborne forces and all combat engineers.

Airborne

This unit is trained to be inserted onto the battlefield through the air. Highly mobile but lightly equipped, airborne troops can rapidly deploy ahead of the regular army.

Airborne units can deploy further ahead, using Forward Deployment, but only during the initial deployment phase.

This trait can be found in all current airborne forces, as already identified by the current parachute icon and Forward Deployment mechanic.

Recon

This unit excels in reconnaissance, gathering intelligence, and spotting targets. Recon troops are light units, masters in moving quickly on the battlefield and observing enemy units undetected.

Recon units can deploy further ahead, but only during the initial deployment phase.

This trait is granted to all current recon forces as already identified by the current goggle icon and Forward Deployment mechanic.

Security

This second-line infantry unit is only lightly equipped for combat, tasked instead with patrolling and securing the rear. These soldiers guard against enemy saboteurs and infiltration attempts.

Security units increase their Optics and identification levels to Good when not moving, similar to Recon units, although they remain classified as Infantry.

This trait will apply to several dedicated rear-echelon troops - which can (or not) also carry the Reservist trait. This includes Sicherungs, Vopos, Wachtschützen, FR. Polizei-Reserve, RAF Rifles, etc.

Amphibious

This vehicle is designed to operate on land and water. Thanks to their waterproof hull, they can slowly ford streams and cross rivers.

Amphibious vehicles can enter and cross waters at 1/3 of their normal (offroad) speed.

This trait identifies all vehicles able to cross water.

Transport

This vehicle is designed to move infantry units on the battlefield. Transports can range from fast jeeps and trucks to even helicopters.

Transport units can carry infantry squads, groups, or teams.

To better identify them, this trait is featured by all current transport units.

Sniper

This unit contains highly trained sharpshooters who excel in infiltration tactics, camouflage, and reconnaissance. Equipped with powerful scoped sniper rifles, these specialist soldiers can engage targets at long ranges without being seen.

Sniper units gain a +1 Stealth level when not moving.

The latest trait is currently granted to… no one. But we will include dedicated sniper units in all divisions in a single batch in the near future!

**

See you on the battlefield



That’s all for today. We won’t keep you any longer. Start up WARNO** and get playing!

Don’t forget to join the passionate WARNO community. Check the latest news on the Steam News page or visit the Steam Forums. Get together with other players on either the excellent Discord server, Reddit page, YouTube or our Instagram.

See you on the battlefield, commander!