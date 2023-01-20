 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

开路先锋S:Open Road First Front S update for 20 January 2023

2023 Year 1 Month 20 Day Game Reform !

Share · View all patches · Build 10367530 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Game redone]

  1. In the last rework, because I wanted to make it big and go in the most ideal direction, there were too many Settings and elements!

For example, cutting damage, cutting resistance, piercing damage, piercing resistance, impact damage, impact resistance,

Sword, rage, etc., a few days after the last remake, a lot of Settings, after all

I'm exhausted!

  1. This redo retains a more comfortable setting, so that the subsequent update can have a comfortable expansion, not so tired!

Finally, the pioneer will, high spirited! Yang Fan, set sail!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2054671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link