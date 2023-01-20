2023 Year 1 Month 20 Day Game Reform !

[Game redone]
- In the last rework, because I wanted to make it big and go in the most ideal direction, there were too many Settings and elements!
For example, cutting damage, cutting resistance, piercing damage, piercing resistance, impact damage, impact resistance,
Sword, rage, etc., a few days after the last remake, a lot of Settings, after all
I'm exhausted!
- This redo retains a more comfortable setting, so that the subsequent update can have a comfortable expansion, not so tired!
Finally, the pioneer will, high spirited! Yang Fan, set sail!
Changed files in this update