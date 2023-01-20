 Skip to content

Lost Souls update for 20 January 2023

FIXING A MULTIPLAYER GAME BUG

Share · View all patches · Build 10367470 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The co-op game mode is now available again. I really wanted to run 4 official servers, but something went wrong.... as a result, I had to go back to the intact archive, but part of the new multiplayer map was lost. single mode has also suffered... But there are still new mechanics, such as dynamic weather and new textures.

Changed files in this update

Lost Souls Content Depot 1885981
  Loading history…
