v0.15.2 B1

Changelog
New Stuff
- added new mechanics to Exotic Experiment
- added 'generic damage' reward to Exotic Experiment
- added 'generic resistance' reward to Exotic Experiment
- added 'shipyard exotic gem bonus' reward to Exotic Experiment
- added worker task 'Ceremonial Donut Gifter'
- added achievement [spoiler]'Lab #101'[/spoiler]
- added confirmation dialog when left mouse button is used as a hotkey in the controls menu
- added hotkeys to open town buildings
- added module [spoiler]'Generic Resistance'[/spoiler]
Changes
- updated red battery deep link description to explictily mention that it is multiplied based on the number of red batteries present
- periodic module events are no longer using coroutines
- periodic module events can now trigger more than once per frame
- Factory ore refiner displays predicted output ores during refining process
- boss tier in Statue Of Cubos is displayed below boss name to avoid confusion between boss tiers and boss types
- increased the goal requirement for 'Division Shield' in Exotic Experiment
Fixes
- fixed Workshop blueprint manager background not covering module list fully
- fixed red battery total capacity upgrade bonus being applied even if no batteries are present
- fixed missing localization for 'Book of Cubimas' resource multiplier
- fixed switching to the second floor in Power Plant not deselecting currently selected component
- fixed selected component in Power Plant being rendered behind resource bar
- fixed buying exotic skills in Laboratory not refreshing prestige tooptip
- fixed AI being able to open buildings that are not constructed yet
__
