 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Perfect Tower II update for 20 January 2023

v0.15.2 B1

Share · View all patches · Build 10367461 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

New Stuff
  • added new mechanics to Exotic Experiment
  • added 'generic damage' reward to Exotic Experiment
  • added 'generic resistance' reward to Exotic Experiment
  • added 'shipyard exotic gem bonus' reward to Exotic Experiment
  • added worker task 'Ceremonial Donut Gifter'
  • added achievement [spoiler]'Lab #101'[/spoiler]
  • added confirmation dialog when left mouse button is used as a hotkey in the controls menu
  • added hotkeys to open town buildings
  • added module [spoiler]'Generic Resistance'[/spoiler]
Changes
  • updated red battery deep link description to explictily mention that it is multiplied based on the number of red batteries present
  • periodic module events are no longer using coroutines
  • periodic module events can now trigger more than once per frame
  • Factory ore refiner displays predicted output ores during refining process
  • boss tier in Statue Of Cubos is displayed below boss name to avoid confusion between boss tiers and boss types
  • increased the goal requirement for 'Division Shield' in Exotic Experiment
Fixes
  • fixed Workshop blueprint manager background not covering module list fully
  • fixed red battery total capacity upgrade bonus being applied even if no batteries are present
  • fixed missing localization for 'Book of Cubimas' resource multiplier
  • fixed switching to the second floor in Power Plant not deselecting currently selected component
  • fixed selected component in Power Plant being rendered behind resource bar
  • fixed buying exotic skills in Laboratory not refreshing prestige tooptip
  • fixed AI being able to open buildings that are not constructed yet

__
Follow us on social media to not miss out on any news!
Discord: https://discord.gg/fireswordstudios
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FireSwordStudio
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/fireswordstudios
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDV-wwiAAic-OESAayfUz_Q
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/PerfectTower

Changed files in this update

The Perfect Tower II Content Depot 1197261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link